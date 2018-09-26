These Olympic Hockey Rivals Got Married Because Love Is Real

She is also a three-time Olympic champion, but for Team Canada.

We are, of course, talking about Meghan Duggan and Gillian Apps, who just tied the knot in a wedding that proved love can overcome any hockey rivalry.

Duggan is the captain of the US Olympic women's hockey team and Apps has played for Team Canada.

When it comes to Olympic women's hockey, the bitter rivalry between the US and Canadian teams runs deep. They've fought for the Olympic gold every year since women's hockey was added in 1998, and the two teams have also competed in the world championships every year since 1990.