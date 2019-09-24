These Moms Are Mad That Instagram Keeps Deleting Topless Photos Of Their Long-Haired Sons

A group of moms on Instagram wants to know why the app keeps taking down topless photos of their sons, even though they don't break any rules.

The boys come from all over the world but share one key characteristic — long hair.

One of those boys is Parker, the 4-year-old son of Tori Spooner. They live in Florida near the beach, which Parker loves.



"We're at beach all the time. He, like, never wears a shirt," Spooner told BuzzFeed News.

Spooner first made an Instagram account for her son when he was born, but she started using it more in earnest as he grew older. She would document his beach cleanups, hoping to spread awareness about ocean pollution.

About a year and a half ago, a photo of Parker got flagged for the first time on Facebook, which owns Instagram. Like many of his other photos, Parker was shirtless in a bathing suit.

"They sent it and said it was sexual and we weren’t allowed to have it. It was pretty much just a warning," she said.