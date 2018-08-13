BuzzFeed News

This 6-Year-Old Ordered $350 Of Toys From Her Mom's Amazon Account And Just Look At Her Face

We stan a tiny scam queen.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on August 13, 2018, at 4:24 p.m. ET

This is Caitlin and at the tender age of 6, she is already a total scammer.

Ria Diyaolu

Caitlin's mom recently let her order a Barbie on Amazon for her birthday. Caitlin later asked to go back on Amazon to see when the gift would arrive.

As her mother now knows, it was a terrible idea to leave Caitlin unattended. The next day, the Amazon deliverer arrived at their Utah home.

Ria Diyaolu

"They just started unloading box after box after box," Caitlin's older cousin Ria Diyaolu told BuzzFeed News.

"Her mom went on her Amazon account and saw three pages of things she had ordered."

It turned out Caitlin ordered $350 worth of toys, video games, and board games.

"She knew exactly what she was doing when she did it," said Diyaolu. "I was so surprised that a 6-year-old knew how to do one-click, next-day shipping."

Diyaolu, who lives in Arizona, was sent a photo of the delivery and shared it on Twitter, where people are just loving it.

My badass little cousin ordered $300 worth of toys w/o my aunt &amp; uncle knowing. This is a picture of how everyone found out.
princess ria @R_tatas

My badass little cousin ordered $300 worth of toys w/o my aunt &amp; uncle knowing. This is a picture of how everyone found out. https://t.co/wHWVhsMBYI

Just look at this face!

@R_tatas @Blankman626 She's so proud of herself too 😂
Gem of the Antilles 🇻🇨 @StaleBakes

@R_tatas @Blankman626 She's so proud of herself too 😂

That is not a face of regret!

@R_tatas @Drea4Pres she looking like... 😂😂
Jefferson🇰🇪 @MandelaVibes

@R_tatas @Drea4Pres she looking like... 😂😂

The delivery driver even posed with Caitlin and her haul.

Ria Diyaolu

"She’s a little scammer in the making," said Diyaolu.

@R_tatas Future Joanne
The Silent Silent Partner @biafradenmark

@R_tatas Future Joanne

Although Caitlin seems quite pleased with herself, she didn't get to keep the spoils of her shopping spree.

Everything, except the Barbie, is being sent back, and Diyaolu said she's being punished.

"She did not get grounded, but she does not have access to the internet for a month," she said.

