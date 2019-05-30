Lil Nas X Did A Surprise Performance At An Elementary School And The Kids Went Wild

"Never in million years did I think tagging him on Twitter would result in this."

Some very lucky students in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, lost their collective little noggins when Lil Nas X popped by for a surprise performance of "Old Town Road." It all started last week when Lander Elementary's principal, Felecia Evans, tweeted an adorable video of her students jamming to "Old Town Road" after a talent show.

I love my job. We ended our 5th grade talent show today with the whole school dancing and celebrating...together!! #LanderLove🐾💚 @LanderElem @LilNasX 💃🏽🤠

Lil Nas X saw the video and tweeted: "When they want a free show."

when they want a free show https://t.co/a0rYdfZZAK

After seeing that, Evans sent him a direct message to see if he was serious. He totally was. The two exchanged information and Evans got down to planning. "It was completely a secret," Evans told BuzzFeed News. She even tricked local media to keep rumors at bay. "The day before the media had contacted me and I said, 'unfortunately we’re not going to make it work,'" she said. Even most of her staff was in the dark as she coordinated with select staff and local police. Finally, at the end-of-year magic show, Evans appeared on stage and said, "I have one more magic show for you, do you want to see it?" That's when Lil Nas X popped out. Complex captured the moment in a video.

🤠 We rode along with @lilnasx as he surprised the kids of Lander Elementary. 🐎

"The kids just lost it," said Evans. "It was incredible." In the video, the kids can be seen dancing their butts off and singing along to every word of "Old Town Road." This clip has been liked more than 200,000 times.

why is this video of a sea of elementary school kids going HAM to old town road literally the funniest video i’ve ever seen in my whole life

This kid in particular has been made a star.

@wasteIandbaby This boi is just doing the damn orange justice

People truly just love it.

@wasteIandbaby Lil man up front goin hard 🤣🤣