Someone Leaked A Photo Of Beyoncé's Kids And The Beyhive Is Terrified

A photo of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's three children has leaked on social media and the Beyhive is up in arms trying to find out who is responsible as the Carters' representation scrambles to scrub it from the internet.

The photo, which BuzzFeed News has chosen not to republish, shows a black-and-white photo of Blue Ivy posing with twins Sir and Rumi against a backdrop of wildflowers. The image appears to be of the framed photo hanging on a wall.

The photo has also never been released through official channels by either Beyoncé orJay-Z, so it's suspected to be a private family image.

It's not totally clear who first posted the image, but here's what we know.



Hollywood Unlocked, a company owned by Jason Lee, posted the image on Wednesday afternoon, attributing it to Freeish Media.