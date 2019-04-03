Someone Leaked A Photo Of Beyoncé's Kids And The Beyhive Is Terrified
It's unclear where exactly the leaked photo came from.
A photo of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's three children has leaked on social media and the Beyhive is up in arms trying to find out who is responsible as the Carters' representation scrambles to scrub it from the internet.
The photo, which BuzzFeed News has chosen not to republish, shows a black-and-white photo of Blue Ivy posing with twins Sir and Rumi against a backdrop of wildflowers. The image appears to be of the framed photo hanging on a wall.
The photo has also never been released through official channels by either Beyoncé orJay-Z, so it's suspected to be a private family image.
It's not totally clear who first posted the image, but here's what we know.
Hollywood Unlocked, a company owned by Jason Lee, posted the image on Wednesday afternoon, attributing it to Freeish Media.
In a statement sent to BuzzFeed News, Hollywood Unlocked said they have since removed the photo at the request of the Carters' management.
“We received a photo of Beyoncé’s children via an anonymous source and posted the image believing that it had already been posted by the Carters," the statement, attributed to Lee, said.
"After receiving a call from Beyoncé’s representative and learning that the image was not authorized we immediately removed it from our platform out of respect for their privacy.”
Meanwhile, Freeish Media's post (also now deleted) was a screenshot showing a tweet from Twitter user @713yonce. That Twitter account, which appears to have been a Beyoncé stan account, has since been deleted.
BuzzFeed News has also reached out to Beyoncé's representation for comment.
Naturally, people have a lot of questions, such as who is @713yonce and how the hell did they get that photo?
The Beyhive is also all abuzz trying to figure out who leaked the photo but also how furious Beyoncé must be right now.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are notoriously private about sharing images of their children, so they can't be happy right now.
In the meantime, Beyoncé fans are encouraging people to stop sharing the photo out of respect for the family.
-
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.