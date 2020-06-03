People Want Instagram To Let Everyone Share Links In Their Stories Amid The Protests

As protests against anti-black racism and police brutality continue across the United States, supporters have been sharing links to articles, bail funds, and advocacy organizations across social media.

But that's been much harder to do on Instagram, which has frustrated its users.

People are calling on the platform to change its policy, which only allows users who have at least 10,000 followers or who are verified to use the link feature in their stories. Users who do have access are able to add links that activate when you swipe up on a story, making it easy to share content.

People are saying it would be much easier to share resources during the protests if everyone could use the feature.