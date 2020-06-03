People Want Instagram To Let Everyone Share Links In Their Stories Amid The Protests
Instagram, however, would not comment.
As protests against anti-black racism and police brutality continue across the United States, supporters have been sharing links to articles, bail funds, and advocacy organizations across social media.
But that's been much harder to do on Instagram, which has frustrated its users.
People are calling on the platform to change its policy, which only allows users who have at least 10,000 followers or who are verified to use the link feature in their stories. Users who do have access are able to add links that activate when you swipe up on a story, making it easy to share content.
People are saying it would be much easier to share resources during the protests if everyone could use the feature.
Currently, the only place users who are not verified or do not have 10,000 followers can share a link is in their profile bio, where there is space for one link.
That doesn't really cut it, though, if there's more than one thing to be shared.
When reached by BuzzFeed News, Instagram declined to comment on the suggestion of expanding the feature. Currently, the app restricts the feature to reduce spam and abuse.
People who do have the feature available have been using it during the protests to share things like this prewritten letter to a police department, from singer Halsey.
Liam Payne linked to the Black Lives Matter website.
Meanwhile, people have continued to call on the platform to change it.
Unverified users can apply for verification if they are "a public figure, celebrity or brand and meet certain account and eligibility requirements," but the final decision is up to Instagram's discretion.
-
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
