Please Look At These Truly Excellent Halloween Trees

Spooky + festive.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on October 26, 2018, at 12:47 p.m. ET

Have we ever stopped to consider what a damn shame it is that most Halloween decorations only go outside?

What if you want to bring the spooky indoors?

Well, great news, because it turns out some people put up HALLOWEEN TREES.

My parents put up a Halloween tree every year I was raised into this
They're like Christmas tress, but infinitely better, because they're decorated for Halloween.

My Halloween tree and kitty are ready
Just look at this sweet, spooky nanny. Was there ever anything more precious?

Nanny and her Halloween tree
And they have the range. Some are straight-up deathly.

Halloween tree
While others capture Halloween's sweeter side.

Halloween tree 💜 Need more pumpkins, ghouls and ghosts to decorate the bottom.
This one has a witch hat topper and gravestones that are like lil' Christmas presents.

Out of all the seasonal trees I decorated this year the Halloween tree is my favorite. 😀🧙🏽‍♀️⚰️🌲 #ChristmasTree #AllSeasonTree #Halloween2018 https://t.co/P6PMCZ7lWU
This spook enthusiast was ready to go on Oct. 2.

🧡🖤🎃 #31daysofhalloween Day#2! Decorated my Halloween tree! 🎃🖤🧡
The possibilities are truly endless.

You know #Halloween is coming in our home #NightmareBeforeChristmas Tree @TimBurtonArtNew #TimBurton #JackSkellington #DannyElfman Hard 2see but lights R #candycorn #HappyHalloween @timburton #gothic #horror #macabre https://t.co/w0pYH9KAp6
Jack Skellington would be proud.

👻🎵 OHalloween tree, O Halloween tree. How dreadful are thy branches 🎵👻
Let us all resolve to let this beautiful trend catch on.

Halloween and Christmas are fused in one tree 😂 Good thing it turned out perfectly 🎄🎃
