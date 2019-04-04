Forest Grove Police

A father in Forest Grove, Oregon, allegedly staged a break-in to cover up his own theft of money his daughter had raised selling Girl Scout cookies. Police say that Brian Couture, 40, called police on March 6 saying that a thief had broken into his home through a sliding glass door. According to Forest Grove Police's logs from that day, Couture said he confronted the suspect and they got into a scuffle. The suspect then supposedly fled, making off with $747 in Girl Scout cookie money.

Markcoffeyphoto / Getty Images

When police arrived, they searched the area with a K9 unit and Couture was taken to a hospital. Couture was found "unresponsive" at the scene, but Forest Grove Police Captain Michael Hall told local news station KGW, "There's a distinct difference between being unconscious and being unresponsive." It's unclear what if any injuries Couture may have had. Police never found a suspect, and on March 18, they said Couture admitted to making the whole thing up.