A Far-Right Party Turned This Lil’ Gay Ghost Into An LGBT Icon

While trying to speak out against LGBT activism, a far-right political party in Spain accidentally made a star out of a little rainbow ghost. It all started with this tweet from Vox, a party known for opposing immigration, abortion, same-sex marriage, and Islam, among other things.

⚔🇪🇸 ¡Qué comience la batalla! #PorEspaña

In the tweet, Vox's logo was placed over Aragorn from The Lord of the Rings as he faces off against an army. Except, instead of orcs and whatnot, he's facing images symbolizing feminism, Marxism, anti-fascists, and other typically lefty ideologies. Aside from just being generally ripe for mockery, the tweet also, for some reason, chose to represent LGBT issues with an adorable, smiling rainbow ghost.

In the grand tradition of LGBT folks finding unlikely queer icons (see: Babadook), the gay ghost has been dubbed Gaysper and is now a social media star. Gaysper has now been animated.

i love this #gaysper

Gaysper has been immortalized by Netflix Spain.

Uy, se nos había escapado este fantasma de Hill House. Cero miedo.

Gaysper has a Twitter account with 5,700 followers.

Gracias @vox_es por crearme 🏳️‍🌈👻 Soy la nueva mascota del colectivo LGTB y he venido para quedarme 🦄✨💪🏻🌸 https://t.co/hv48W3s3B1

Gaysper has a host of friends from across the LGBTQ+ community.

🏳️‍🌈🌈✨ If they scare you, you become gay ✨ #Gaysper

Lebsper! Transper!

So this was a thing that happened #Gaysper

Gaysper has comics.

#Gaysper Buenos días ⛅💕☀ @vox_es

Gaysper has been crocheted.

I CROCHETED GAYSPER

Gaysper has a box office hit, starring alongside Bradley Cooper.

There can be a 100 people in the room... An icon is born. #Gaysper

There's nothing not to love about Gaysper.

Love #Gaysper 👻🌈

There's no situation Gaysper can't make better and gayer.

Anyone else played the new #gaysper level on Mario Kart N64? It's pretty fun.