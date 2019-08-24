 Skip To Content
Here's Your First Look At Emma Stone As A Punk-Rock Cruella De Vil

Here's Your First Look At Emma Stone As A Punk-Rock Cruella De Vil

The actress revealed the upcoming movie exploring the origins of the 101 Dalmatians villain will be set in the 1970s.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on August 24, 2019, at 3:34 p.m. ET

We've finally been given our first glimpse of how Emma Stone will look as Cruella De Vil in Disney's upcoming movie Cruella, which explores the origins of the 101 Dalmatians villain.

And it's basically Hot Topic circa 2007 meets Alexander McQueen.

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo
Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo

In the image, tweeted by Disney on Saturday, Stone can be seen with de Vil's iconic two-tone hair and red lipstick, with a gothy leather ensemble.

She's also holding three Dalmatians — at least one of who looks a little distressed he's going to get turned into a coat.

For reference, here's how de Vil looked in the original 1961 One Hundred and One Dalmatians cartoon.

Disney

And here's Glenn Close in a 1996 live-action version.

Disney

Upon seeing the image, Disney fans had a lot of questions, including whether Tim Burton was directing. (He's not.)

@DisneyStudios Uh Is Tim Burton directing this 😬
@DisneyStudios Uh Is Tim Burton directing this 😬

Others questioned the fashion choices.

@DisneyStudios At first I was excited for Emma Stone but honey wuttis dis. Cruella is supposed to be 1920s GLAMOR and OPULENCE! She wears fur NOT leather.
@DisneyStudios At first I was excited for Emma Stone but honey wuttis dis. Cruella is supposed to be 1920s GLAMOR and OPULENCE! She wears fur NOT leather.

But others were just plain excited.

@DisneyStudios
@DisneyStudios

Disney stans gonna stan.

@DisneyStudios
@DisneyStudios

The image was released as Disney previewed its upcoming projects at the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Saturday.

Stone appeared in a video at the expo, revealing the film is set in the 1970s and has a "punk rock" vibe.

@TheRock To preview CRUELLA, Emma Stone appears in a quick video from the set, and says the film has a "punk rock" vibe and is set in the 1970s. This first look seems to confirm it! https://t.co/OaXRrtLk4q
@TheRock To preview CRUELLA, Emma Stone appears in a quick video from the set, and says the film has a "punk rock" vibe and is set in the 1970s. This first look seems to confirm it! https://t.co/OaXRrtLk4q

Cruella will be a prequel to the original movie, focusing on de Vil's backstory and rise to puppy-skinning evil.

It also stars Emma Thompson, as well as Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry, who could be seen in the background of the image with Stone.

Fans will have to wait until 2020 to see the movie.

