Here's Your First Look At Emma Stone As A Punk-Rock Cruella De Vil

We've finally been given our first glimpse of how Emma Stone will look as Cruella De Vil in Disney's upcoming movie Cruella, which explores the origins of the 101 Dalmatians villain.

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo

In the image, tweeted by Disney on Saturday, Stone can be seen with de Vil's iconic two-tone hair and red lipstick, with a gothy leather ensemble.

She's also holding three Dalmatians — at least one of who looks a little distressed he's going to get turned into a coat.

For reference, here's how de Vil looked in the original 1961 One Hundred and One Dalmatians cartoon.