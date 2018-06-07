BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Dr. Oz Is Getting Dragged For Promoting Astrology As Health Advice

health

Dr. Oz Is Getting Dragged For Promoting Astrology As Health Advice

This is just the latest pseudoscience nonsense to come from the daytime TV host.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Headshot of Lauren Strapagiel

Lauren Strapagiel

BuzzFeed Staff

Last updated on June 7, 2018, at 3:24 p.m. ET

Posted on June 7, 2018, at 11:59 a.m. ET

Dr. Oz is at it again. This time, he's promoting astrology as a valid source of information about your health.

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

Dr. Oz tweeted this on Wednesday, saying our astrological "signs may reveal a great deal about our health as well."

The link leads to a slideshow that says that people whose sign is Aries are more prone to migraines and people whose sign is Leo are at risk for upper back pain.In case you&#x27;re wondering, yes, Dr. Oz really is a medical doctor.His show, The Dr. Oz Show, is notorious for promoting alternative and sometimes bogus medicine. A 2014 study in the British Medical Journal found that less than half of Dr. Oz&#x27;s claims were supported by science. Despite all that, President Donald Trump tapped Dr. Oz to be a government health adviser. While astrology can be fun, there&#x27;s no evidence that it&#x27;s linked to your health. Like, zero. Literally none.
Twitter

The link leads to a slideshow that says that people whose sign is Aries are more prone to migraines and people whose sign is Leo are at risk for upper back pain.

In case you're wondering, yes, Dr. Oz really is a medical doctor.

His show, The Dr. Oz Show, is notorious for promoting alternative and sometimes bogus medicine. A 2014 study in the British Medical Journal found that less than half of Dr. Oz's claims were supported by science.

Despite all that, President Donald Trump tapped Dr. Oz to be a government health adviser.

While astrology can be fun, there's no evidence that it's linked to your health. Like, zero. Literally none.

The tweet has been deleted, but Dr. Oz isn't being let off the hook that easy.

@DrOz Hi, longtime listener, first time caller. I was just wondering if you're fucking kidding me
🚀A Strawberry Mammal @ExaRocket

@DrOz Hi, longtime listener, first time caller. I was just wondering if you're fucking kidding me

Reply Retweet Favorite

Anyway. If your doctor starts promoting astrology, you may want to find another medical professional.

If your doctor starts pulling out star charts, get the hell out of there. https://t.co/09xnanRNe3
Joshua @ossiepa1

If your doctor starts pulling out star charts, get the hell out of there. https://t.co/09xnanRNe3

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

This actual astronomer is just ~curious~ what the science is here.

@DrOz Okay, "doctor". As an astronomer, I've got a question for you: By what mechanism, precisely, do the stars affect the human body?
Cycling 'Stache @Topher423

@DrOz Okay, "doctor". As an astronomer, I've got a question for you: By what mechanism, precisely, do the stars affect the human body?

Reply Retweet Favorite

His fellow doctors are dragging him to the moon and back.

Maybe I will introduce the astrology guide to contraception: Taurus - Mirena IUD (the arms look like horns) Gemini -diaphragm and spermicide (because you need 2 Virgo - abstinence (sorry kids!) Aries - a coil IUD bc coil looks like Ram horns! What do you think @DrOz?
Jennifer Gunter @DrJenGunter

Maybe I will introduce the astrology guide to contraception: Taurus - Mirena IUD (the arms look like horns) Gemini -diaphragm and spermicide (because you need 2 Virgo - abstinence (sorry kids!) Aries - a coil IUD bc coil looks like Ram horns! What do you think @DrOz?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone even burned him with a Big Bang Theory quote, which is the most embarrassing thing ever.

@DrOz #Horoscopes certainly do reveal a great deal indeed. Namely, "It tells us that you participate in a mass cultural delusion that the Sun's apparent position relative to arbitrarily defined constallations at the time of your birth somehow affects your personality." -@bigbangtheory
RegulatoryDad🍁 @CharlesTam

@DrOz #Horoscopes certainly do reveal a great deal indeed. Namely, "It tells us that you participate in a mass cultural delusion that the Sun's apparent position relative to arbitrarily defined constallations at the time of your birth somehow affects your personality." -@bigbangtheory

Reply Retweet Favorite

What's next? Magic 8-Balls?

@DrOz And next week, on a special Dr Oz, how ouija boards are the key to treating diabetes.
Josh Michaels @drjoshmichaels

@DrOz And next week, on a special Dr Oz, how ouija boards are the key to treating diabetes.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

What else can astrology tell us, Dr. Oz?

@DrOz if I'm reading that astrological chart correctly, the stars are telling you to delete your account
Jon Green @_Jon_Green

@DrOz if I'm reading that astrological chart correctly, the stars are telling you to delete your account

Reply Retweet Favorite

Thankfully, Twitter is here to issue corrections.

Hey @DrOz, I fixed your tweet!
Angela Morabito @AngelaLMorabito

Hey @DrOz, I fixed your tweet!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Just to be clear, we think astrology is sort of a fun thing to think and talk about. So sure, go ahead and read your horoscope! But don't use it to determine your medical care.

To that end, here are some very appropriate ways to enjoy astrology.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT