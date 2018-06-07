Dr. Oz Is Getting Dragged For Promoting Astrology As Health Advice

Twitter

The link leads to a slideshow that says that people whose sign is Aries are more prone to migraines and people whose sign is Leo are at risk for upper back pain.

In case you're wondering, yes, Dr. Oz really is a medical doctor.

His show, The Dr. Oz Show, is notorious for promoting alternative and sometimes bogus medicine. A 2014 study in the British Medical Journal found that less than half of Dr. Oz's claims were supported by science.

Despite all that, President Donald Trump tapped Dr. Oz to be a government health adviser.

While astrology can be fun, there's no evidence that it's linked to your health. Like, zero. Literally none.