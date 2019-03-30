Donald Trump Jr. Just Owned Himself While Tweeting About The Pulitzers

It all started with a tweet from his dad (i.e. the president) on something incorrect, as he is wont to do. In this case, it was regarding Pulitzer Prizes awarded to the New York Times and the Washington Post.

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., managed to catch himself in a spectacular self-own on Twitter late Friday.

The two papers did indeed win the Pulitzer Prize for national reporting in 2018 for their "deeply sourced, relentlessly reported coverage in the public interest that dramatically furthered the nation’s understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its connections to the Trump campaign, the President-elect’s transition team and his eventual administration."

Since Attorney General Bill Barr released a short summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's report stating that investigators found no one on the Trump campaign conspired with the Russians, the president and his supporters have been attacking the press, accusing them of fueling baseless conspiracy theories.

However, contrary to Trump's tweet about the Pulitzers, nothing in those newspapers' reporting has proven to be "fake" and there's certainly no evidence these journalists were "either duped or corrupt."

Still, the president tweeted that their prizes should be taken away.

Then Trump Jr. decided to pipe up with this short and sweet and completely self-owning tweet.