A Black Transgender Woman Was Found Fatally Shot In South Carolina

Denali Berries Stuckey, a 29-year-old South Carolina woman, was found fatally shot last week in Charleston, the 12th black transgender woman to be killed in the US this year.

Her death is not currently being looked at as a hate crime, North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard told BuzzFeed News, but that could change later on.

Stuckey was also initially misgendered in reports from the coroner's office and in local media.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that Stuckey identifies as a transgender female, who uses the name Denali Berries," said Deckard.

"The North Charleston Police Department recognizes, respects, and protects the rights of all citizens regardless of race, religion, gender, or beliefs, and will continue working to ensure all citizens are treated fairly and courteously."

Stuckey was known to her loved ones as a woman with a golden smile, her cousin Ron'Rico Judon told BuzzFeed News. She was positive but straightforward, in a way you couldn't help but love, he said.

"She always wanted to change the world through her work and advocacy by being a role model to other LGBT-identified people in the community," Judon, who is also the vice president of Charleston Black Pride, said. "She just wanted to make sure she was a positive role model."