People Are Trying And Failing At The Newest Infuriating Internet Trend: The Dele Alli Challenge

The #DeleAlliChallenge is harder than it looks. 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on August 17, 2018, at 11:52 a.m. ET

This is Dele Alli, a soccer player for Tottenham Hotspur. He's also the man behind an infuriating new internet ~trend~.

At a recent game, Alli threw up this little gesture. It looks simple, right?

Just a fun little finger loop, no big deal.

👌 👁️ Okay, who's still trying this?
Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial

👌 👁️ Okay, who's still trying this?

Well, NO. It is inexplicably difficult to figure out, and Alli is really enjoying watching people try to nail it.

I don’t know what they’re saying but this is funny to watch 😂 https://t.co/AwPWCST336
Dele @dele_official

I don’t know what they’re saying but this is funny to watch 😂 https://t.co/AwPWCST336

People have been trying out the #DeleAlliChallenge, and there have been more than a few eye injuries along the way.

Smh I been doin this #DeleAllichallenge the whole day 🤦🏾‍♂️ I got it now tho😏
Rell🚫🧢 @rellglonl95

Smh I been doin this #DeleAllichallenge the whole day 🤦🏾‍♂️ I got it now tho😏

Both Twitter and Instagram are full of people trying it out, sometimes successfully.

Some people make it look easy.

My mother thought I was going psycho but learnt the #DeleAllichallenge 😎😂
Lipa Nessa ⚽️ @Lipsy_28

My mother thought I was going psycho but learnt the #DeleAllichallenge 😎😂

Others are still struggling.

My dads attempt #DeleAllichallenge
louis freer @louisfreer1

My dads attempt #DeleAllichallenge

To be fair, it's weirdly hard.

And I don't really blame you if you give up.

#DeleAllichallenge at me??
jtatt @jacobtatt

#DeleAllichallenge at me??

Here's an entirely unhelpful tutorial.

This is the real secret of how to do it: Make a loop, then move the remaining three fingers down.

you’re welcome
j ø j ø ⚡️ @cloutboyjojoo

you’re welcome

The trick is to keep a circular loop even though your fingers are in a state of intense confusion.

So simple.

Productive Day off👌👌 #DeleAllichallenge
Steven Lindsay @_stevenlindsay

Productive Day off👌👌 #DeleAllichallenge

Trust because when you get it, you're gonna feel very accomplished.

After like a million tries I finally did it!!!! 😂😂👌🏾 it’s not that hard tbh #DeleAllichallenge
brad @BOrisakwe

After like a million tries I finally did it!!!! 😂😂👌🏾 it’s not that hard tbh #DeleAllichallenge

