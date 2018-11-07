We Need To Know What This Guy Said To A Very Pissed-Off Lady At Dan Crenshaw's Election Party
Who is she?
A mystery woman had what appears to be a very unpleasant encounter at an election party for a Republican candidate, and the world wants to know who she is.
The video was captured from a news broadcast at the election party for Dan Crenshaw, a Republican candidate for the House who won his race in Texas.
Just look at her face.
Look at that hand! Such sass!
Whatever he said, her reaction says it all.
The woman on the left booked it out of there too.
But who is she? Who is he? What did he say?
We have so many questions and infuriatingly few answers.
Although we know very little, people have theories.
Some seem less plausible than others.
Maybe it was a really bad joke?
Or a truly awful take.
In any case, people are finding her reaction pretty relatable.
We’ve been there, girl.
If you read lips, this is truly your time to shine.
While we may never know what he said, her reaction speaks for itself.
Are you the woman in this video? Get at us.
CORRECTION
Dan Crenshaw’s name was misspelled in an earlier version of this post.
-
