We Need To Know What This Guy Said To A Very Pissed-Off Lady At Dan Crenshaw's Election Party

2018 Midterm Elections

Who is she?

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on November 7, 2018, at 4:05 p.m. ET

A mystery woman had what appears to be a very unpleasant encounter at an election party for a Republican candidate, and the world wants to know who she is.

TWITTER please find this girl I have to know what that guy said to her
Gina @gina_lolz

TWITTER please find this girl I have to know what that guy said to her

The video was captured from a news broadcast at the election party for Dan Crenshaw, a Republican candidate for the House who won his race in Texas.

Just look at her face.

Look at that hand! Such sass!

Whatever he said, her reaction says it all.

The woman on the left booked it out of there too.

But who is she? Who is he? What did he say?

I'm dying to know!!!! https://t.co/zBrSN0BWjL
Kana Wibbenmeyer @kana_mw

I'm dying to know!!!! https://t.co/zBrSN0BWjL

We have so many questions and infuriatingly few answers.

Lots of life depend on this https://t.co/dwPrZuDr7Y
Carlos @cid_carlos

Lots of life depend on this https://t.co/dwPrZuDr7Y

Although we know very little, people have theories.

Obviously he told her Die Hard isn't a Christmas movie. Trust me, people in Spring, TX don't take kindly to such idiocy https://t.co/0mzX6EEam7
Phil B @thephilipbrown

Obviously he told her Die Hard isn't a Christmas movie. Trust me, people in Spring, TX don't take kindly to such idiocy https://t.co/0mzX6EEam7

Some seem less plausible than others.

“Hey how ya doing lil momma let me whisper in ya ear Tell ya something that ya might like to hear” https://t.co/fcdT4OeYnQ
Ant @AobHuncho

“Hey how ya doing lil momma let me whisper in ya ear Tell ya something that ya might like to hear” https://t.co/fcdT4OeYnQ

Maybe it was a really bad joke?

“When the inventor of the USB stick dies they'll gently lower the coffin, then pull it back up, turn it the other way, then lower it again.” https://t.co/zRAL1kUTDA
katie @pipterino

“When the inventor of the USB stick dies they'll gently lower the coffin, then pull it back up, turn it the other way, then lower it again.” https://t.co/zRAL1kUTDA

Or a truly awful take.

"Rage comics will return as the gold standard of memes." https://t.co/lxGJiOPOdl
Eric Harris @MeBeEric

"Rage comics will return as the gold standard of memes." https://t.co/lxGJiOPOdl

In any case, people are finding her reaction pretty relatable.

When McDonald’s tells me the McFlurry machine is broken. https://t.co/ZX1WUSsPGd
Kevin “Gobble Gobble” Flinn 🦃 @kflinn182

When McDonald’s tells me the McFlurry machine is broken. https://t.co/ZX1WUSsPGd

We’ve been there, girl.

Me everytime a guy says “can I add you on snap?” https://t.co/dqqm6XeYbU
Lanie @laniebaniee

Me everytime a guy says “can I add you on snap?” https://t.co/dqqm6XeYbU

If you read lips, this is truly your time to shine.

TWITTER FIND A LIP READER ASAP https://t.co/i65NZe4hD1
Dave Welch @Dave_Welch

TWITTER FIND A LIP READER ASAP https://t.co/i65NZe4hD1

While we may never know what he said, her reaction speaks for itself.

idk what he said but she clearly said " thank u, next " https://t.co/CYCtDqEfqe
rip lil lizard lady🦎⚰️ @RESURRECTI0NIST

idk what he said but she clearly said " thank u, next " https://t.co/CYCtDqEfqe

Are you the woman in this video? Get at us.

CORRECTION

Dan Crenshaw’s name was misspelled in an earlier version of this post.

