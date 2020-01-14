An off-duty Secret Service agent shot and killed a pet dog in Brooklyn on Monday night, according to multiple reports.

A man and woman were walking the dog, a Belgian shepherd, when the agent approached them in the Windsor Terrace neighborhood around 9:45 p.m., the New York Daily News reported.

The paper reported that the dog started barking, and the agent drew his weapon and fired a single, fatal shot.

Video from the scene shared on Citizen.com shows police officers and an ambulance at the scene, with the dog's body still on the street corner.

