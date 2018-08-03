This Almond Milk Is Being Recalled For Containing Actual Milk From Cows

Blue Diamond’s Almond Breeze product may contain cow’s milk, which can be a problem for people with allergies.

A type of Blue Diamond almond milk has been recalled because it might contain dairy.

The parent company of Blue Diamond, HP Hood, is recalling certain half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze. The affected products may contain cow’s milk — a problem not only for vegans, but for anyone who is allergic to dairy products.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” according to the Food and Drug Administration, which is working with the company on the product recall.

The company said there has been one report of an allergic reaction, but the person did not need medical treatment or hospitalization.

Almond milk is made by combining ground almonds with water, making it a dairy-free and vegan alternative to traditional cow’s milk. Here's how to make your own almond milk at home, if you are interested.