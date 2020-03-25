 Skip To Content
People Stuck At Home Are Making Their Parents Do This TikTok Dance Challenge

Social distancing, but together.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on March 25, 2020, at 11:05 a.m. ET

Let's be real, being stuck at home is starting to get pretty boring. But, thankfully, there's a new challenge with which to annoy and amuse your equally bored parents.

People have been doing a group dance challenge on TikTok set to "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd.

You need three people to do it right, so what a perfect opportunity to recruit your parents, like this dad here.

@tommy_bracco

Bracco boys in their element ##BlindingLightsChallenge ##fyp ##foryou ##foryourpage @philipbracco @philbracco

♬ The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - gregdahl7

Or this mom giving it her all.

@ellamwils

make this go viral bc my mom thinks she wasn’t good 🥺 ##ButterGlossPop ##gamingszn ##mealprep ##quarantine ##fyp ##xyzbca ##staysafe ##dance ##MoodBoost

♬ The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - gregdahl7

This dad spent two hours learning the dance! And good for him!

@cinnamon_cinco

Tony C put in the work today don’t let it flop ##fyp ##ButterGlossPop ##boredathome ##MoodBoost ##gamingszn ##foryoupage

♬ The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - gregdahl7

This dad tried his best and should be applauded.

@kaleighcavanaugh

My dads on a whole other planet

♬ The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - gregdahl7

Howie Mandel also tried. Kind of. Not really.

@officialhowiemandel

##duet with @daviddobrik ##addisonre ##dancer

♬ The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - gregdahl7

Two dads means double the fun.

@proudparenting

Dads are breathing heavy ##quarantine ##gay ##gaydad

♬ The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - gregdahl7

Anyone can do it!

@the.mcfarlands

You asked for it... Here it is 📸 ##blindinglightschallenge ##blindinglights ##happyathome

♬ The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - gregdahl7

Having Gen Z kids is truly a blessing.

@aidswilliams

￼ synchronized family dancing at its best @zach__williams ￼##blindinglightschallenge ##dance ##tiktok ##foryou ##fyp ##boys ##family ##trending ##viral ##hype

♬ The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - gregdahl7

Other people are only getting their siblings in on it, but that's okay too.

@maryburt07

mom: “kids, why don’t you do something productive today?” ##fyp ##foryou ##quarantine

♬ The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - gregdahl7

Even as we socially distance, there's nothing like a dance challenge to bring us together. Safely. With people we were already isolated with.

@maxxy2410

Mum is letting the team down 🥴 ##fyp ##dance ##mothersday

♬ The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - gregdahl7

Stay limber, moms and dads.

