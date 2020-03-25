People Stuck At Home Are Making Their Parents Do This TikTok Dance Challenge
Social distancing, but together.
The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.
Let's be real, being stuck at home is starting to get pretty boring. But, thankfully, there's a new challenge with which to annoy and amuse your equally bored parents.
People have been doing a group dance challenge on TikTok set to "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd.
You need three people to do it right, so what a perfect opportunity to recruit your parents, like this dad here.
Or this mom giving it her all.
This dad spent two hours learning the dance! And good for him!
This dad tried his best and should be applauded.
Howie Mandel also tried. Kind of. Not really.
Two dads means double the fun.
Anyone can do it!
Having Gen Z kids is truly a blessing.
Other people are only getting their siblings in on it, but that's okay too.
Even as we socially distance, there's nothing like a dance challenge to bring us together. Safely. With people we were already isolated with.
Stay limber, moms and dads.
-
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.