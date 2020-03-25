People Stuck At Home Are Making Their Parents Do This TikTok Dance Challenge

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Let's be real, being stuck at home is starting to get pretty boring. But, thankfully, there's a new challenge with which to annoy and amuse your equally bored parents.

People have been doing a group dance challenge on TikTok set to "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd.

You need three people to do it right, so what a perfect opportunity to recruit your parents, like this dad here.