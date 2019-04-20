BBM Will Be Dead On May 31 And People Are High-Key Upset
Goodnight, sweet prince.
Future generations will never know the tedious thrill of giving your crush your BBM PIN because the messaging app will officially be dead on May 31.
The app announced this week that they will stop supporting the once-popular service despite the company's best efforts to keep it alive.
"Though we are sad to say goodbye, the time has come to sunset the BBM consumer service, and for us to move on," Emtek, the company that handled BBM's consumer offering, said in a statement. "We hope you will cherish many fond memories of BBM consumer service that helped shape messenger platforms to become what they are today."
The consumer version of BBM, handled by a partnership between BlackBerry and Emtek, expanded in recent years to be available on other kinds of devices. BlackBerry maintains a for-pay enterprise version, which it will now make available for personal use.
But even with that in mind, it feels like the end of an era and people are legitimately sad.
BBM launched back in 2005, and for people of a certain age, it was the messaging app of their youth.
There's a lot of sad GIFs going around.
But you still have more than a month to get in that final ping.
You may also be surprised to learn there are still BlackBerry diehards out there.
Farewell, BBM. Go gently into that good night.
