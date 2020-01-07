 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

This Woman Accidentally Made Ballsack Cookies

Trending

This Woman Accidentally Made Ballsack Cookies

Warning: contains nuts.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 7, 2020, at 3:03 p.m. ET

Emma Plummer

Emma Plummer is a self-taught baker in Tucson, Arizona, who specializes in macarons. Usually, her creations are pretty stunning.

But, recently, things went terribly, hilariously awry.

Plummer, 23, decided to try making heart-shaped macarons in preparation for Valentine's Day. Her first attempt did not go as planned.

"I had my batter and I was following the template, but I didn't really know what I was doing," she said. "I was like, Wow, these are not looking that great."

She baked them anyway, but when they came out the results were clear — she had definitely made perfect little ballsacks.

Emma Plummer

She told BuzzFeed News they definitely got worse in the oven, both in their shape and how the pink coloring faded to a perfect shade resembling the flesh of some testicles.

"They were just heart-shaped fails," she said.

Emma Plummer

"I laughed hysterically and I sent them to our family group chat and everybody was dying over them."

She also shared a photo to Twitter, where it quickly went viral.

I tried to make hearts and they turned out like ballsacks 😂😂😂😂😂
🌞 @sweetplummama

I tried to make hearts and they turned out like ballsacks 😂😂😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

The first reply is the most perfect pun.

@sweetplummama Sackarons
𝔇𝔢𝔳𝔦𝔩𝔢𝔡𖤐𝔐𝔢𝔞𝔤𝔰 @MeaghanQuinnn

@sweetplummama Sackarons

Reply Retweet Favorite

Accident or not, people were still into them.

@sweetplummama I would still buy them but I’m also dying 😂😂😂😂
Jessica Plummer @mommyofboth1718

@sweetplummama I would still buy them but I’m also dying 😂😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others were inspired to share their own baking fails.

@sweetplummama Completes my croissant
Mariah Coburn @mariahjcoburn

@sweetplummama Completes my croissant

Reply Retweet Favorite

Plummer had her notifications off and didn't even notice her tweet going viral until a day later.

"One of the people that I follow responded to it and I opened it and noticed there was a ton of likes and retweets," she said. "It was crazy!"

She also posted it on her business's Instagram story and was surprised to see the cookies get a warm reception. People have suggested she make them again for bachelorette parties or as a post-vasectomy gift, so keep an eye out for dirty macarons being added to her offerings.

Emma Plummer

"I didn't think they would go over as well as they did," she said.

As for the batch, Plummer is planning to finish them with buttercream to share with some friends coming over to watch The Bachelor.

Some have suggested the macarons also look like other things. Tell us what you think.

  1. What do they really look like?

    What do they really look like?

Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
What do they really look like?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Not Available For Your Device


ADVERTISEMENT