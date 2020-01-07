Emma Plummer

Emma Plummer is a self-taught baker in Tucson, Arizona, who specializes in macarons. Usually, her creations are pretty stunning.



But, recently, things went terribly, hilariously awry. Plummer, 23, decided to try making heart-shaped macarons in preparation for Valentine's Day. Her first attempt did not go as planned.

"I had my batter and I was following the template, but I didn't really know what I was doing," she said. "I was like, Wow, these are not looking that great." She baked them anyway, but when they came out the results were clear — she had definitely made perfect little ballsacks.

She told BuzzFeed News they definitely got worse in the oven, both in their shape and how the pink coloring faded to a perfect shade resembling the flesh of some testicles. "They were just heart-shaped fails," she said.

"I laughed hysterically and I sent them to our family group chat and everybody was dying over them." She also shared a photo to Twitter, where it quickly went viral.

I tried to make hearts and they turned out like ballsacks 😂😂😂😂😂

The first reply is the most perfect pun.

@sweetplummama Sackarons

Accident or not, people were still into them.

@sweetplummama I would still buy them but I’m also dying 😂😂😂😂

Others were inspired to share their own baking fails.

@sweetplummama Completes my croissant

Plummer had her notifications off and didn't even notice her tweet going viral until a day later. "One of the people that I follow responded to it and I opened it and noticed there was a ton of likes and retweets," she said. "It was crazy!" She also posted it on her business's Instagram story and was surprised to see the cookies get a warm reception. People have suggested she make them again for bachelorette parties or as a post-vasectomy gift, so keep an eye out for dirty macarons being added to her offerings.

"I didn't think they would go over as well as they did," she said. As for the batch, Plummer is planning to finish them with buttercream to share with some friends coming over to watch The Bachelor. Some have suggested the macarons also look like other things. Tell us what you think.

