Trump Says You Need ID To Buy Groceries In The US. You Do Not.
The US president was making the case for introducing voter ID during a speech at a rally in Tampa, Florida.
Have you ever been asked for ID when buying groceries? Probably not, because this is not a thing that happens.
Well, not according to US president Donald Trump, who seems to think being asked to produce your licence when you want to buy a loaf of bread is NBD.
"If you go out and you want to buy groceries you need a picture or a card – you need ID," Trump said during a rally in Tampa, Florida on Monday.
Trump was making the case for introducing compulsory voter ID to ensure that those voting in elections can prove they are eligible to do so.
ADVERTISEMENT
"American citizens should vote in American elections, which is why the time has come for voter ID, like everything else. Voter ID," he said.
While Trump is heavily in favour of introducing compulsory ID checks for citizens voting in elections, there is concern among activists that these measures could suppress turnout, particularly among poorer voters.
For many, Trump's strange suggestion that ID is required when shopping for food shows that he's more than a little out of touch.
ADVERTISEMENT
TFW all you want is Doritos but you can't for the life of you remember where you left your passport.
-
Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.