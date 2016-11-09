Newspapers Around The World React To Donald Trump's Victory
Here's what the world's media had to say about Donald Trump winning the race to become president of the United States of America.
1. The Washington Post (USA)
2. Los Angeles Times (USA)
3. The Wall Street Journal (USA)
4. The New York Times (USA)
5. The Times of London (UK)
6. Metro (UK)
7. The Guardian (UK)
Wednesday and Thursday's editions of the newspaper.
8. i (UK)
9. The Independent (UK)
Wednesday and Thursday's digital covers of the newspaper.
10. The Sun (UK)
11. The Mirror (UK)
12. New Statesman (UK)
13. London Evening Standard (UK)
14. El Grafico (Mexico)
15. Libération (France)
Wednesday and Thursday's edition of the newspaper.
16. Le Figaro (France)
17. Hamburger Morgen Post (Germany)
18. El Periodico (Spain)
19. La Razon (Spain)
20. La Vanguardia (Spain)
21. La Repubblica (Italy)
22. Le Soir (Belgium)
23. nrc.next (Holland)
24. Het Parool (Holland)
25. Dagbladet (Norway)
26. Publico (Portugal)
27. Dagens Nyheter (Sweden)
28. Metro (Sweden)
29. La Opinion (USA - Spanish language)
30. Herald Sun (Australia)
31. The Daily Telegraph (Australia)
32. The New Yorker – online (USA)
33. The Philadelphia Inquirer (USA)
34. The Birmingham News (USA)
35. The Charlotte Observer (USA)
36. Tampa Bay Times (USA)
37. Miami Herald (USA)
38. New York Daily News (USA)
39. Houston Chronicle (USA)
40. Salt Lake Tribune (USA)
41. San Francisco Examiner (USA)
42. The Boston Globe (USA)
43. Boston Herald (USA)
44. The Seattle Times (USA)
45. New York Post (USA)
