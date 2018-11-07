A record number of women representatives will be in Congress next session.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images The crowd at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee watch party celebrate the news that Democrats gained majority control of the House, in Washington, DC.

Tuesday proved to be a historic night filled with stunning upsets and a number of firsts for women candidates across the country: Two are the first Muslim women elected at the national level, two are the first Native American women elected, and two are the youngest ever elected to Congress, to name a few. Voters may not have seen a “blue wave” on Tuesday night, but they did see a record number of women, including many first-time female candidates, elected to Congress. At these winners’ election night parties, excited and emotional women who worked tirelessly for their candidates could be found celebrating the hard-earned wins and the promise of more diversity and inclusion in future policies. Check out a few of the night’s biggest winners basking in the glow of the historic victories. Democrat Ilhan Omar will be the first Somali American and one of the first two Muslim American women in Congress, following her win against Republican opponent Jennifer Zielinski for the 5th Congressional District in Minnesota.



Eric Miller / Reuters Ilhan Omar, the first Somali American Muslim woman elected to Congress, embraces a family member at her election party in Minneapolis.

Mark Vancleave / AP Asma Mohammed and Ashley Fairbanks get emotional about Ilhan Omar's win.

Democrat Rashida Tlaib will be one of the first two Muslim American women in Congress, along with Omar, following her decisive victory against two opponents in Michigan's 13th Congressional District.

Rebecca Cook / Reuters Rashida Tlaib embraces family and friends at her midterm election night party in Detroit.

Democrat Ayanna Pressley makes history as Massachusetts' first black congresswoman. She ran unopposed in the 7th Congressional District race as there was no Republican challenger, but had proved her popularity with voters during the primary, where she knocked out a 10-term incumbent in a stunning upset.

Michael Dwyer / AP Ayanna Pressley gives her victory speech to supporters in Boston.

Republican Marsha Blackburn won Tennessee’s senate race against Democrat Phil Bredesen, making her the state’s first woman senator. The fight for the seat heated up on Oct. 7, when Taylor Swift broke her political silence in an Instagram post and urged her 112 million followers to vote against Blackburn.

Alex Wong / Getty Images Marsha Blackburn takes the stage as her family looks on in Franklin, Tennessee.

Alex Wong / Getty Images Blackburn's supporters enjoy her election night party in Franklin.

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s historic rise began when she sent shockwaves through the New York political order during the primary by beating Joe Crowley, the incumbent and fourth-ranking Democrat in the House, who had served since 1998. Her landslide win in New York's 14th Congressional District on Tuesday makes her the youngest person ever elected to Congress, at age 29.

Don Emmert / AFP / Getty Images Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses her supporters during her election night party in Queens, New York City.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters Supporters of Ocasio-Cortez cheer at her midterm election night party in New York City.

Democrat Abby Finkenauer flipped a House seat against Republican rival Rod Blum in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, which voted for President Trump in 2016. Finkenauer will turn 30 in December, and along with Ocasio-Cortez, carries the distinction of being one of the youngest members ever elected to Congress.

Kc Mcginnis / Reuters Abby Finkenauer reacts to the news of her victory in Dubuque, Iowa.

Donna Shalala beat Republican opponent Maria Elvira Salazar to flip Florida’s 27th Congressional District seat to the Democrats. Formerly the secretary of health and human services for eight years during the Clinton administration, 77-year-old Shalala is the second-oldest person to be elected to Congress for a first term.

Emily Michot / Miami Herald via AP Donna Shalala is surrounded by excited supporters in Coral Gables, Florida.

Democrat Jennifer Wexton’s victory over two-term incumbent Barbara Comstock in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District saw the first seat flipped from red to blue on election night. Wexton’s win is a striking upset in a district that hasn’t sent a Democrat to Washington since the 1980s.

Bloomberg / Getty Images Jennifer Wexton is congratulated by supporters in Dulles, Virginia.

Alex Brandon / AP Supporters cheer as they watch the returns for Jennifer Wexton's congressional race.

Democrat Deb Haaland became one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress on Tuesday evening, with her win in New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District.



Brian Snyder / Reuters Deb Haaland, with her daughter Somah at her side, thanks her supporters in Albuquerque.

Democrat Sharice Davids shares the distinction as one of the first two Native American women in Congress, as well as being the first lesbian Native American to become a US lawmaker. To capture the win, Davids beat four-term Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder.

Whitney Curtis / Getty Images Sharice Davids greets one of her youngest supporters during her election party in Olathe, Kansas.

Brian Snyder / Reuters Deb Haaland reacts upon learning that fellow Native American Sharice Davids of Kansas also won her midterm election.

Whitney Curtis / Getty Images Supporters of Sharice Davids celebrate her win during a watch party.

In another historic first, Democrat Jahana Hayes beat Republican Manny Santos in Connecticut’s 5th District to become the state’s first black congresswoman.

Michelle Mcloughlin / Reuters Jahana Hayes addresses the crowd at her midterm election night party in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Democrat Laura Kelly defeated Republican Kris Kobach following a highly contested governor’s race in Kansas that saw the moderate state senator fiercely competing against ultra-conservative Trump ally Kobach, known for his controversial ideas and policies as Kansas secretary of state.

Dave Kaup / Reuters Laura Kelly celebrates her win in Topeka, Kansas.

Dave Kaup / Reuters Laura Kelly's supporters react to her win against Kris Kobach.

The biggest news of the night was undoubtedly Democrats capturing control of the House of Representatives. This puts Nancy Pelosi, the congresswoman for California’s 12th District and the first woman to hold the speakership (from 2007 until 2011) back in that top spot. When she officially becomes House speaker in 2019, she’ll once again be the third-most senior official in the government.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Nancy Pelosi takes the stage after learning the Democrats won back majority control of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC.