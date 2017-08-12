BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Shocking Photos From The Violent White Supremacist Rally In Charlottesville

news

Shocking Photos From The Violent White Supremacist Rally In Charlottesville

One person died in a car attack.

By Laura Geiser

Headshot of Laura Geiser

Laura Geiser

BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on August 12, 2017, at 6:06 p.m. ET

A rally of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and alt-righters in Charlottesville, Virginia — protesting the potential removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee — led to many violent clashes with counterprotesters and three deaths after a car plowed into a crowd and a state police helicopter crashed.

The march began on Friday night, then picked back up on Saturday morning.

Nurphoto / Getty Images
Protesters encircled counterprotesters at the base of a statue of Thomas Jefferson after marching through the University of Virginia campus on Friday night.
Nurphoto / Getty Images

Protesters encircled counterprotesters at the base of a statue of Thomas Jefferson after marching through the University of Virginia campus on Friday night.

White supremacists marched down E. Market Street toward Emancipation Park (formerly Lee Park) during the &quot;Unite the Right&quot; rally in Charlottesville.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

White supremacists marched down E. Market Street toward Emancipation Park (formerly Lee Park) during the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville.

White supremacists were confronted by protesters as they marched down E. Market Street.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

White supremacists were confronted by protesters as they marched down E. Market Street.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Clashes between the white-supremacist protesters and counterprotesters quickly became violent.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Clashes between the white-supremacist protesters and counterprotesters quickly became violent.

Steve Helber / AP
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
White supremacists arrived at Emancipation Park, where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee stood behind the crowd of hundreds.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

White supremacists arrived at Emancipation Park, where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee stood behind the crowd of hundreds.

Virginia State Police in riot gear were called into Emancipation Park, and forced out Unite the Right protesters after the rally turned violent.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Virginia State Police in riot gear were called into Emancipation Park, and forced out Unite the Right protesters after the rally turned violent.

Protesters clashed with police as they were forced out of Emancipation Park.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Protesters clashed with police as they were forced out of Emancipation Park.

White nationalist leader Richard Spencer (center) also clashed with Virginia State Police in Emancipation Park.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

White nationalist leader Richard Spencer (center) also clashed with Virginia State Police in Emancipation Park.

Members of Vanguard, a white nationalist group, marched away from Emancipation Park behind shields.
Pat Jarrett

Members of Vanguard, a white nationalist group, marched away from Emancipation Park behind shields.

Anti-fascist counterprotesters waited outside the park to hurl insults as white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and members of the alt-right were forced out.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Anti-fascist counterprotesters waited outside the park to hurl insults as white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and members of the alt-right were forced out.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Steve Helber / AP
A white nationalist demonstrator was bloodied by a clash with a counterdemonstrator.
Steve Helber / AP

A white nationalist demonstrator was bloodied by a clash with a counterdemonstrator.

Later in the afternoon, a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters and quickly peeled away.
Pat Jarrett

Later in the afternoon, a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters and quickly peeled away.

Pat Jarrett
Onlookers, volunteer medics, and rescue workers quickly came to the aid of those injured in the attack.
Pat Jarrett

Onlookers, volunteer medics, and rescue workers quickly came to the aid of those injured in the attack.

Pat Jarrett
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
The car was found several blocks away. At least one person died from the incident, and 19 were injured.
Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

The car was found several blocks away. At least one person died from the incident, and 19 were injured.