Shocking Photos From The Violent White Supremacist Rally In Charlottesville
One person died in a car attack.
A rally of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and alt-righters in Charlottesville, Virginia — protesting the potential removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee — led to many violent clashes with counterprotesters and three deaths after a car plowed into a crowd and a state police helicopter crashed.
The march began on Friday night, then picked back up on Saturday morning.
-
Laura is a senior photo editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Laura Geiser at laura.geiser@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.