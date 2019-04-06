This Women's Basketball Coach Is Going Viral For Her Explanation On Why She Stopped Hiring Men
"We don’t have enough female role models. We don’t have enough visible female leaders. We don’t have enough women in power."
In a statement that has now gone viral, Muffet McGraw, the head coach of Notre Dame’s women’s basketball team, advocated for gender equality in politics and sports.
"How are these young women looking up and seeing someone that looks like them, preparing them for the future?," she said during a press conference Thursday. "We don’t have enough female role models. We don’t have enough visible female leaders. We don’t have enough women in power. Girls are socialized to know, when they come out, gender roles are already set. Men run the world. Men have the power. Men make the decisions. It’s always the man that is stronger one."
She was responding to a question about recent comments she made to Think Progress about her plans to no longer hire men onto her coaching staff.
"When you look at men’s basketball and 99% of the jobs go to men, why shouldn’t 100% or 99% of the jobs in women’s basketball go to women?" she said. "Maybe it’s because we only have 10 percent women athletic directors in Division I. People hire people who look like them. That’s the problem."
You can see her full statement below.
McGraw brought up a number of political issues in her statement, including the 1967 equal rights amendment and representation in politics.
"Did you know that the equal rights amendment was introduced in 1967 and it still hasn’t passed? We need 38 states to agree that discrimination on the basis of sex is unconstitutional," she said.
"We’ve had a record number of women in office and winning, and still we have 23% of the House and 25% of the Senate," she said. "I’m getting tired of the novelty of the first female governor of this state, the first female African-American mayor of this city. When is it going to become the norm instead of the exception?"
When asked why she was speaking up now, she said: “I think women across the country in the last few years have said ‘enough.’ Time’s up. It is our turn.”
McGraw has two national championships and more than 900 career wins under her belt. Last night, her team, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, beat the Connecticut Huskies at the NCAA national semi-finals.
Notre Dame will be defending their national championship title on Sunday.
Lam Thuy Vo is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
