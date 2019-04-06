This Women's Basketball Coach Is Going Viral For Her Explanation On Why She Stopped Hiring Men

In a statement that has now gone viral, Muffet McGraw, the head coach of Notre Dame’s women’s basketball team, advocated for gender equality in politics and sports.

"How are these young women looking up and seeing someone that looks like them, preparing them for the future?," she said during a press conference Thursday. "We don’t have enough female role models. We don’t have enough visible female leaders. We don’t have enough women in power. Girls are socialized to know, when they come out, gender roles are already set. Men run the world. Men have the power. Men make the decisions. It’s always the man that is stronger one."

She was responding to a question about recent comments she made to Think Progress about her plans to no longer hire men onto her coaching staff.



"When you look at men’s basketball and 99% of the jobs go to men, why shouldn’t 100% or 99% of the jobs in women’s basketball go to women?" she said. "Maybe it’s because we only have 10 percent women athletic directors in Division I. People hire people who look like them. That’s the problem."

