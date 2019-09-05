 Skip To Content
Tell Us: How Has Social Media Surveillance Impacted You?

As government bodies struggle to stop mass shootings at schools, districts are buying software to monitor teens’ social media. BuzzFeed News wants to know how students are impacted.

By Lam Thuy Vo

Picture of Lam Thuy Vo Lam Thuy Vo BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 5, 2019, at 1:46 p.m. ET

As government bodies struggle to stop mass shootings at schools, school districts are buying software to monitor social media. President Trump has called upon states to develop technology that could “detect mass shooters before they strike” — but privacy advocates have argued that mass surveillance “would turn our children into potential suspects without making them any safer.

As BuzzFeed News continues to cover the responses to school shootings, we want to know how students are impacted.


