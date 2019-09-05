Tell Us: How Has Social Media Surveillance Impacted You?
As government bodies struggle to stop mass shootings at schools, districts are buying software to monitor teens’ social media. BuzzFeed News wants to know how students are impacted.
As government bodies struggle to stop mass shootings at schools, school districts are buying software to monitor social media. President Trump has called upon states to develop technology that could “detect mass shooters before they strike” — but privacy advocates have argued that mass surveillance “would turn our children into potential suspects without making them any safer.”
As BuzzFeed News continues to cover the responses to school shootings, we want to know how students are impacted.
-
Lam Thuy Vo is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Lam Thuy Vo at lam.vo@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.