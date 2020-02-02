 Skip To Content
Two People Were Injured And A Suspected Attacker Was Killed After A “Terrorist-Related” Stabbing In London

The stabbing took place Sunday afternoon among the shops of Streatham, a south London suburb.

By Lam Thuy Vo

Picture of Lam Thuy Vo Lam Thuy Vo BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 2, 2020, at 11:17 a.m. ET

Hollie Adams / Getty Images

London police officers shot and killed a man in South London after two people were stabbed in a "terrorist-related" incident Sunday, according to the city's Metropolitan Police department.

The suspected attacker man was pronounced dead around 2 pm. local time after the incident in Streatham, a south London suburb, police said.

Metropolitan Police @metpoliceuk

Multiple people are being treated at the scene, according to a statement from the London Ambulance Service. Police later confirmed that two people were injured in the attack, and their conditions were not immediately released.

Dan Smith @DanSmithNews

Ambulances and police crowded Streatham High Road, a busy shopping street, according to witnesses on Twitter.

Twitter: @iChrisyoo

One video captures what appears to be a lifeless body lying on the sidewalk of the street. In the video, the body is approached by several officers who exited a police car holding guns.

