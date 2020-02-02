Two People Were Injured And A Suspected Attacker Was Killed After A “Terrorist-Related” Stabbing In London
The stabbing took place Sunday afternoon among the shops of Streatham, a south London suburb.
London police officers shot and killed a man in South London after two people were stabbed in a "terrorist-related" incident Sunday, according to the city's Metropolitan Police department.
The suspected attacker man was pronounced dead around 2 pm. local time after the incident in Streatham, a south London suburb, police said.
Multiple people are being treated at the scene, according to a statement from the London Ambulance Service. Police later confirmed that two people were injured in the attack, and their conditions were not immediately released.
Ambulances and police crowded Streatham High Road, a busy shopping street, according to witnesses on Twitter.
One video captures what appears to be a lifeless body lying on the sidewalk of the street. In the video, the body is approached by several officers who exited a police car holding guns.
-
Lam Thuy Vo is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Lam Thuy Vo at lam.vo@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.