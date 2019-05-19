SNL's Leslie Jones Condemned Anti-Abortion Laws As A "War On Women"

Saturday Night Live's Leslie Jones blasted a series of state anti-abortion bills, calling them a "war on women" in a segment on Weekend Update.



Dressed in a red cape and white bonnet from The Handmaid's Tale, she said: "We're all handmaidens now ... This is how it starts. I'm out living my life, then I see on the news a bunch of states are trying to ban abortion and then tell me what I can and can't do with my body. Next thing you know I'm at Starbucks, and they won't take my credit card because I'm a woman."

The Handmaid's Tale, a 1985 novel that's been adapted into a show on Hulu, paints a picture of a dystopian future in which fertile women have lost their rights and been forced by a hyper-religious government to bear the children of the men in charge. The show depicts the gradual slide of stricter and stricter laws that lead to their enslavement.



You can watch the entire speech below: