Prosecutors Say These Two Russian Troll Accounts Messed With The 2016 Election. Here Are 50 Of Their Most Popular Tweets.

Thirteen Russian nationals and three Russian entities were indicted for meddling with the 2016 US election. Read 50 of their most popular tweets.

A federal grand jury indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for meddling with the 2016 US election, saying they "operated social media pages and groups designed to attract U.S. audiences" that "addressed divisive U.S. political and social issues, falsely claimed to be controlled by U.S. activists."



The indictment said two specific Twitter handles — @TEN_GOP and @March_for_Trump — were made to mislead the American public. Russian actors falsely claimed that their Twitter account @TEN_GOP was controlled by a state political party. The defendants used @March_for_Trump to organize "coordinate rallies in Florida," according to the indictment reads.



BuzzFeed News combed through 200,000 now-deleted Russian troll tweets recently made available by NBC News to find these two accounts' 50 most popular tweets.



They are listed below with their dates of publication, retweets, favorites and text content.

25 Tweets with the most retweets posted by @ten_gop

Date: Oct. 11, 2016

Retweets: 12,078

Favorites: 10,867

Text: OMG, this new Anti-Hillary ad is brilliant! It's fantastic!!!!!! Spread it far & wide! https://t.co/v7zrP8iDl7

Date: Oct. 18, 2016

Retweets: 12,042

Favorites: 7,953

Text: RT the hell out of it: Dem party operatives: 'We've been bussing people in.. for 50 yrs and we're not going to sto… https://t.co/tO0NKGEJE2

Date: Oct. 20, 2016

Retweets: 10,467

Favorites: 10,437

Text: BREAKING Hillary shuts down press conference when asked about DNC Operatives corruption & #VoterFraud… https://t.co/PMXHRWxiMy

Date: Oct. 19, 2016

Retweets: 8,707

Favorites: 7,501

Text: BREAKING Thousands of names changed on voter rolls in Indiana. Police investigating #VoterFraud. #DrainTheSwamp https://t.co/JdLzKTt4cC

Date: Nov. 2, 2016

Retweets: 8,177

Favorites: 5,224

Text: BREAKING: #VoterFraud by counting tens of thousands of ineligible mail in Hillary votes being reported in Broward C… https://t.co/UC6ydIpU9b

Date: Oct. 18, 2016

Retweets: 7,457

Favorites: 5,032

Text: OMFG! This is EXPLOSIVE! THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO OF THE ELECTION! Retweet! Takes 2 sec but will change everythin… https://t.co/18PtBuQr2h

Date: Oct. 17, 2016

Retweets: 7,071

Favorites: 5,430

Text: This is sickening. Hillary using the Mentally Ill to incite violence at Trump rallies. #FreeJulian #BirdDogging… https://t.co/xed9LyNR8j

Date: Oct. 30, 2016

Retweets: 6,318

Favorites: 5,888

Text: RT if you also think that @LorettaLynch should be impeached for blocking the FBI investigation & abetting a crimina… https://t.co/KHBe5AthJC

Date: Oct. 5, 2016

Retweets: 5,581

Favorites: 3,937

Text: BREAKING Hillary caught using a child actor at her townhall in Haverford, PA Please, RT to expose this fraud!… https://t.co/UoBB20RAoB

Date: Oct. 20, 2016

Retweets: 5,271

Favorites: 4,456

Text: DISGUSTING Watch: Hillary laughing when Trump said gays get thrown off buildings in Muslim counties… https://t.co/Opp7AlA9lF

Date: Oct. 10, 2016

Retweets: 5,202

Favorites: 5,692

Text: .@AnnCoulter: If Hillary wins, she will amnesty 30+ million illegal aliens and Republicans will never win an elect… https://t.co/KDo28pMbYl

Date: Aug. 14, 2016

Retweets: 4,867

Favorites: 3,103

Text: Rumors: Hillary hates this photo & wants to delete it from Twitter You know what to do https://t.co/dLjp5BOxXa

Date: Sep. 25, 2016

Retweets: 4,733

Favorites: 2,677

Text: Every time you RT this pic it will notify @HillaryClinton and she will see the face of #Benghazi victim's mom Patri… https://t.co/BhFE69gaPY

Date: Oct. 25, 2016

Retweets: 4,683

Favorites: 3,440

Text: BREAKING Texas voting machines switching Trump votes to Clinton! Watch Director of Elections runs away when ask… https://t.co/BaJNWHHyZp

Date: Oct. 17, 2016

Retweets: 4,582

Favorites: 3,593

Text: Q: Why are Hillary supporters so violent? A: They were INSTRUCTED & PAID to incite riots and violence.… https://t.co/0lFTJagRhC

Date: Nov. 8, 2016

Retweets: 4,545

Favorites: 2,316

Text: BREAKING: Machine Refuses to Allow Vote For Trump in Pennsylvania!! RT the hell out of it! #VoterFraud #voted… https://t.co/5CqSHKsGT5

Date: Oct. 22, 2016

Retweets: 4,387

Favorites: 4,828

Text: This is not about Democrats vs Republicans. This election is about the status quo-political class VS We the People… https://t.co/dutemqR4pU

Date: Sep. 24, 2016

Retweets: 4,379

Favorites: 4,156

Text: Remember Hillary saying this about Bill's rape victims.. Gennifer Flowers joins Trump at #Debates2016 but more wo… https://t.co/DdshaXn6YK

Date: Nov. 6, 2016

Retweets: 4,279

Favorites: 3,019

Text: #FakeVotingFacts: Obama is now openly on live TV telling illegals that nobody will stop them from voting! I can't… https://t.co/8kVoizOXvf

Date: Nov. 6, 2016

Retweets: 4,255

Favorites: 3,648

Text: RT if you also think that FBI Director Comey should be impeached for blocking the investigation & abetting a crimin… https://t.co/dl21AmVCK0

Date: Oct. 10, 2016

Retweets: 4,214

Favorites: 4,947

Text: DONALD TRUMP to Hillary: “You’d Be in Jail!” RT if you also think that it was the best #debate line ever!!!! https://t.co/ZyUsL0Tude

Date: Oct. 13, 2016

Retweets: 4,211

Favorites: 4,603

Text: While Michelle Obama campaigning for Hillary American blacks are waking up and seeing Hillary for who she really is… https://t.co/Z23PFOrpJQ

Date: Sep. 16, 2016

Retweets: 3,943

Favorites: 3,286

Text: Flashback to 2008: Michelle Obama slams Hillary as Unfit for the White House #birtherism https://t.co/cx8ihDRuzd

Date: Oct. 18, 2016

Retweets: 3,899

Favorites: 2,893

Text: Election expert: there are 4 Million DEAD people on US voter rolls.. But the Media keep saying there is no… https://t.co/zuToYnZt8o

Date: Sep. 16, 2016

Retweets: 3,875

Favorites: 3,498

Text: Watch: Barack Obama admits he was born in Kenya.. #birtherism https://t.co/NHg244TN4t

25 Tweets with the most retweets posted by @march_for_trump

Date: Aug. 20, 2016

Retweets: 408

Favorites: 444

Text: #Florida Goes #Trump in #FtLauderdale! You guys are awesome! #TrumpPence2016 #HillaryForPrison https://t.co/wwfxD4GeBy

Date: Aug. 5, 2016

Retweets: 351

Favorites: 182

Text: BREAKING: Muslim terrorists holding hostages in Newark airport. And you still not voting #Trump ? https://t.co/c0UYhAvFzj

Date: Nov. 8, 2016

Retweets: 286

Favorites: 171

Text: This election is being rigged! REPORT VOTER FRAUD: 888 486 8102 (Being Patriotic hotline) or 855 976 1200 (Trump Lawyer Team) #Elections2016

Date: Aug. 23, 2016

Retweets: 268

Favorites: 255

Text: Hispanas and Latinas for #Trump in Miami! Girls, you are the best! Hispanics vote Trump! #MAGA https://t.co/PY6UHv3lQ2

Date: Aug. 2, 2016

Retweets: 254

Favorites: 258

Text: Attention! #TrumpTrain is rolling into Florida rallying in every town! DM us if you want to paint Florida red! https://t.co/1UKJ0cAGeA

Date: Sep. 16, 2016

Retweets: 232

Favorites: 169

Text: How many PA workers lost their jobs due to Obama's destructive policies? Help Mr. Trump fix it. RT! #TrumpPence16 https://t.co/saJ9o4WvGe

Date: Sep. 11, 2016

Retweets: 193

Favorites: 236

Text: All united behind Mr. Trump & against #CrookedHillary. #RememberBenghazi. 11/9 in #Miami, #Florida. #TrumpPence2016 https://t.co/Sv0VlAPTUl

Date: Sep. 22, 2016

Retweets: 165

Favorites: 151

Text: Vote #HRC if you want to become unemployed. Vote #TrumpPence2016 to make #Pennsylvania prosper again! https://t.co/zJRTTfeg5L

Date: Aug. 29, 2016

Retweets: 153

Favorites: 123

Text: MUST BE THERE! Fellow patriots, let's remember the victims of Islamic #terror. 15 years since #september11. https://t.co/9JjSHGAAKZ

Date: Sep. 29, 2016

Retweets: 142

Favorites: 112

Text: Final update! October, 2: Make PA prosper again! Like & share! Join the rallies mentioned in this flyer.… https://t.co/PDGfN0yFGn

Date: Jun. 13, 2016

Retweets: 132

Favorites: 146

Text: Come and join the protest! Time to support #Trump and delete Hillary #MAGA https://t.co/or1HdeljbT https://t.co/PoXwp70qDE

Date: Jul. 26, 2016

Retweets: 120

Favorites: 100

Text: We won't get great America back w/out Trump. Trump won't #MakeAmericaGreatAgain w/out the people. #MarchForTrump https://t.co/wvfDiSuj8j

Date: Aug. 20, 2016

Retweets: 100

Favorites: 159

Text: #CoralSprings for #Trump https://t.co/Nm0X0fc8BI

Date: Sep. 23, 2016

Retweets: 83

Favorites: 67

Text: Philly is going RED! Don't believe? Come and check! All Trump supporters welcome! Tell your story about how dems wo… https://t.co/it0ZqNF1EI

Date: Jul. 28, 2016

Retweets: 80

Favorites: 72

Text: Dear common sense Floridians! We're planning a series of grassroots rallies across your state. Become a volunteer! #Trumptrain #TrumpPence16

Date: Aug. 16, 2016

Retweets: 74

Favorites: 56

Text: UPDATE! #MarchForTrump in Ft Lauderdale, FL. August, 20 at 11 am!!! E. Oakland Park Blvd. and N. Federal Hwy. #Trump https://t.co/ohBe4gKII9

Date: Aug. 20, 2016

Retweets: 72

Favorites: 84

Text: Happening NOW in #FtLauderdale #TrumpPence2016 #Hillaryforprison https://t.co/ZQUZnxZxYU

Date: Jul. 20, 2016

Retweets: 57

Favorites: 30

Text: 2 Brooklyn cops survived a drive by shooting. Thanks #Killary for inciting ppl against police! Join our rally 07/23! https://t.co/VO07yPGF33

Date: Aug. 26, 2016

Retweets: 57

Favorites: 45

Text: Don't let the BUTCHER BITCH ruin America and the entire world. GO #TRUMP! Join the march in NYC! #NeverHillary https://t.co/eA5poEzBPu

Date: Jul. 18, 2016

Retweets: 54

Favorites: 51

Text: Thanks #CrookedHillary for making ppl hate the police. 3 more cops dead. Support Trump = support the Law. #Trump2016 https://t.co/fcGfm5aGao

Date: Sep. 23, 2016

Retweets: 36

Favorites: 23

Text: #HRC literally denies our right to work. Who told her this? Homeless vets? Maybe laid off mining and manufacturing… https://t.co/RzoYtTSGD1

Date: Aug. 23, 2016

Retweets: 33

Favorites: 48

Text: #Florida goes #Trump in Spring Hill! Guys, you rock! https://t.co/l916ix0UOd

Date: Sep. 29, 2016

Retweets: 32

Favorites: 33

Text: Angry patriots are about to paint Philly red. say no to lies, corruption and tyranny! Like, share & join! #Philly… https://t.co/Jmr7hTHC8a

Date: Sep. 23, 2016

Retweets: 31

Favorites: 22

Text: More illegals, more social benefits for all, less jobs, and we'll lose our middle class soon. Stop lefties!… https://t.co/oOFubbluxS

Date: Aug. 19, 2016

Retweets: 28

Favorites: 31

Text: UPDATE! #MarchForTrump Tequesta Sand Bar Intracoastal Waterway, Jupiter, Florida. Tomorrow at 1:30 PM #MAGA #TRUMP https://t.co/2CoKlYzF8b