A National Guard Member Seen Helping A Woman During The Flash Floods Has Gone Missing

An Air Force veteran and current Maryland National Guard member, Eddison Alexander Hermond, 39, was swept away in Sunday's devastating flash floods in Ellicott City, Maryland, officials said.

Long-term friend Joseph Lopez, who knows Hermond through the Air Force, told CNN that Hermond was at a restaurant when the water began to rise and that he left to help a woman with a cat carrier trying to cross the waters.

“We're all yelling at him to stop, come back,” said Lopez on CNN. “The current runs him into the river and he floats away.”

Shop owners also told Bonnie Hoppa, 31, a Navy veteran who helped put together a Facebook post about Hermond's disappearance, that they saw him trying to cross the waters.

Authorities said they had conducted around 300 rescues of people trapped in buildings and vehicles and that they sent out teams and dogs to search for Hermond and other victims. Hours later, authorities said they still hadn't found him and that they were still "actively searching in the river."

"He was in the water in the first place because he saw a woman who needed help," Hoppa told BuzzFeed News. She said that while she's one degree removed from Hermond, she runs in his circles and spoke to eyewitnesses. "He’s got a big heart and everybody loves him and is very worried."