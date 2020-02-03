 Skip To Content
JLo Brought A Stripper Pole To The Super Bowl And The Internet Lost It

Also, remember she's 50.

By Lam Thuy Vo

Picture of Lam Thuy Vo Lam Thuy Vo BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 2, 2020, at 9:16 p.m. ET

JLo made her entrance to her Super Bowl halftime show clutching on to a stripper pole and people on the Internet were here for it.

THE FUCKIN ENTRANCE #jlo
vαle @jenuinely_

THE FUCKIN ENTRANCE #jlo

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Hustlers star learned how to pole dance for her role as Ramona, a stripper who comes up with a scheme to rid Wall Street bankers off thousands of dollars.

She made certain that her audiences knew that she still knew those moves.

#JLo did not come to play. I know she better give us that hustlers routine! ❤️ #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime
Raro Lae @TheRaroLae

#JLo did not come to play. I know she better give us that hustlers routine! ❤️ #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime

Reply Retweet Favorite
Back to the gym #JLo
Danica Woolley- Beauty/Wellness @Daily_Danica

Back to the gym #JLo

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were especially into the fact that she was pole dancing (and looking hella good while doing it) at the age of 50.

Next time I hear some asshole calling women over 40 “old” I will tape them to a fucking chair &amp; make them watch that half time performance while I scream “WHAT THE FUCK HAVE YOU EVER DONE DUDE” #JLo #Shakira #BadAss
Sarah Colonna @sarahcolonna

Next time I hear some asshole calling women over 40 “old” I will tape them to a fucking chair &amp; make them watch that half time performance while I scream “WHAT THE FUCK HAVE YOU EVER DONE DUDE” #JLo #Shakira #BadAss

Reply Retweet Favorite
Never thought I’d be so attracted to a 50 year old pole dancing. #JLo
Jacqueline Schmedel @jschmedel

Never thought I’d be so attracted to a 50 year old pole dancing. #JLo

Reply Retweet Favorite
#JLo showing everyone age is just a number. #PepsiHalftime
Shana Lindsey @shanaraelindsey

#JLo showing everyone age is just a number. #PepsiHalftime

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some compared her to a celestial being.

#JLO ON THE POLE DURING WAITING FOR TONIGHT WAS HEAVENLY
Eli Exotic ✧⋆˚☆ @ElixExotic

#JLO ON THE POLE DURING WAITING FOR TONIGHT WAS HEAVENLY

Reply Retweet Favorite
The passion of the Christ but make it fabulous 💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾 #jlo #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow
the one and only @frosted_flak3ss

The passion of the Christ but make it fabulous 💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾 #jlo #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow

Reply Retweet Favorite
SAVE ME
kelsey mckinney @mckinneykelsey

SAVE ME

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Oscars may have snubbed her pole dancing, but the Internet still stans.

