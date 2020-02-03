JLo Brought A Stripper Pole To The Super Bowl And The Internet Lost It
Also, remember she's 50.
JLo made her entrance to her Super Bowl halftime show clutching on to a stripper pole and people on the Internet were here for it.
The Hustlers star learned how to pole dance for her role as Ramona, a stripper who comes up with a scheme to rid Wall Street bankers off thousands of dollars.
She made certain that her audiences knew that she still knew those moves.
People were especially into the fact that she was pole dancing (and looking hella good while doing it) at the age of 50.
Some compared her to a celestial being.
The Oscars may have snubbed her pole dancing, but the Internet still stans.
-
Lam Thuy Vo is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Lam Thuy Vo at lam.vo@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.