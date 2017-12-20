BuzzFeed News

How Do You Define Sexual Harassment? Take BuzzFeed News' Survey.

The definition of sexual harassment in the workplace has changed over time. We want to know how you define it today.

By Lam Thuy Vo

Lam Thuy Vo

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 20, 2017, at 10:47 a.m. ET

BuzzFeed News needs your help — we are looking into how the definition of sexual harassment in the workplace has changed over time, and we'd like to hear your answers.

We're not asking for your name or any identifying information — just your opinion. We'll vet your responses, and they may be used in an interactive graphic about the subject and published on BuzzFeed's website. Feel free to get in touch with any questions: lam.vo@buzzfeed.com

Thank you for submitting

    Must be fewer than 500 characters.
    tolerating it when someone tells you a suggestive story
    tolerating crude sexual remarks about another person
    displays of sexist materials
    when a coworker treats you differently because of gender
    when a coworker makes sexist remarks
    when a coworker makes sexist remarks about you
    when a coworker stares, leers or ogles you
    when a coworker attempts to discuss sexual matters
    when a coworker displays unwelcome seductive behavior
    when a coworker deliberately touches you
    when a coworker rewards you for sexual cooperation
    when a coworker threatens you for lack of sexual cooperation
    when you experience negative consequences for refusing sexual cooperation
    Please enter one response per row
    Must be fewer than 500 characters.
