The WHO Has Paused Human Tests On Hydroxychloroquine, The Drug That Trump Took, Out Of Safety Concerns

The World Health Organization announced Sunday that it is pausing trials of hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug that President Donald Trump said he took as a possible preventative COVID-19 treatment, despite his own government’s warnings about the drug’s potentially life-threatening side effects.

The WHO’s decision came after scientists from six continents linked the drug to higher death rates in a massive study published Friday by the Lancet journal.

The WHO has been working with hospitals in 35 countries to find a cure for COVID-19 under what’s called the Solidarity study. It has enrolled 3,500 patients from 17 countries to undergo clinical trials, testing various drugs, including hydroxychloroquine.

“The executive group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity study… while the safety data is reviewed,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General, said during a news conference Monday. “The other arms of the trial are continuing.”

The director general made the announcement after the Lancet study, which reviewed data from 96,000 patients and found that taking hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of dying in coronavirus patients by over 35%. The drug also more than doubled the risk of heart problems, according to the study.

Despite inconclusive studies on the malaria drug, Trump had been pushing hydroxychloroquine as a potential miracle cure for the COVID-19. There is currently no cure or treatment for the novel virus.

The president tweeted about the drug since March at least a dozen times, according to the Trump Twitter Archive, which shows both live and deleted tweets from the president. His tweets include proclamations about the drug’s potential to be a “game changer” in medical history as well as denying that it kills people.