These Charts Break Down Who Is Most At Risk Of Dying From The Coronavirus

As the coronavirus spreads in countries around the world, more and more people are looking for answers about its effects — especially on the elderly.

Below is a compilation of charts detailing who is impacted the most. It’s based on a study conducted by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention that looked at the records of 72,314 patients in China.

There are definitely caveats to the data: High smoking rates in the region may have an impact on death rates. Death rates should also be taken with a grain of salt because we can’t quite say how many people had the virus and weren’t tested. But it’s one of the earliest and largest studies that can help us understand the virus and its potential effects on those who contract it.



How severe the coronavirus cases were

