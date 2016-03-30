Shocking Shock: Trump Flips On Pledge To Support Republican Nominee No Matter What

Donald Trump says he won't necessarily support the eventual Republican nominee, rescinding a pledge he made in September to do just that.

Asked at a CNN town hall on Tuesday whether he would continue to support the eventual nominee, whoever that may be, Trump responded, "No, I don't anymore. No, we'll see who it is."

Ted Cruz, asked earlier at the town hall if he would support Trump if he became the nominee, said, "I'm not in the habit of supporting someone who attacks my wife and attacks my family. I think that is going beyond the line."

Trump shot back at Cruz during his interview, saying, "He doesn't have to support me. I'm not asking for his support." Trump also accused the party establishment of treating him unfairly.