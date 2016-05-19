Hillary Clinton: "I Will Be The Nominee For My Party... That Is Already Done"

In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Clinton also said Donald Trump is not qualified to be president.

“I will be the nominee for my party…that is already done.” @HillaryClinton declares https://t.co/cXFPrQE5C7 https://t.co/kEyOzvZcmA

Hillary Clinton made it clear in an interview with CNN on Thursday that she will be the Democratic nominee and that her general election opponent, Donald Trump, is not qualified to be president.

Clinton has an insurmountable lead in pledged delegates over her rival Bernie Sanders, but the primary race continues, with the Vermont senator vowing to stay in the race through the convention.

"I will be the nominee for my party, Chris," Clinton stated flatly in an interview CNN's Chris Cuomo. "That is already done, in effect. There is no way that I won't be."

Clinton said Sanders will have to do his part to help unify the party, citing her endorsement in 2008 of Barack Obama as an example.

Asked if she felt Trump is qualified to be president, Clinton answered, "No, I do not."

"I think in this past week, whether it's attacking Great Britain, praising the leader of North Korea, a despotic dictator who has nuclear weapons, whether it is saying pull out of NATO, let other countries have nuclear weapons. The kinds of positions he is stating and the consequences of those positions, and even the consequences of his statements, are not just offensive to people, but they are potentially dangerous," Clinton said.