BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here's What Taylor Swift Thinks About Her Zombie Transformation

Arts & Entertainment

Here's What Taylor Swift Thinks About Her Zombie Transformation

"This is definitely a revolutionary look in beauty."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 18, 2017, at 1:43 p.m. ET

Back in August, Taylor Swift dropped the music video for her latest single, "Look What You Made Me Do."

Big Machine / YouTube / Via youtube.com

The video features a number of different scenes, including Swift laying in a bathtub filled with diamonds, Swift sitting on a snake throne...

Big Machine / YouTube / Via youtube.com

...and also, Swift crawling out of the ground as a zombie next to a tombstone that reads: Here Lies Taylor Swift's Reputation.

Big Machine / YouTube / Via youtube.com

👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀

Big Machine / YouTube / Via youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Now, BuzzFeed News has an exclusive look at the full, behind-the-scenes video that shows how T. Swift transformed into a zombie.

A shorter preview was released last Friday.

View this post on Facebook
BuzzFeed Entertainment / Via Facebook: video.php

A shorter preview was released last Friday.

We catch a glimpse of a team doing Swift's face makeup.

13 Management

And all of the effort that was involved in making her look this way.

13 Management

"This is definitely a revolutionary look in beauty," she jokes in the video.

13 Management
ADVERTISEMENT

"It's called, you know, straight up dead."

13 Management

"You know what's weird?" she continues. "When you look this gross, you just have no physical insecurities at all."

13 Management

"Like, none ... they're gone."

13 Management

"It's freeing. I encourage everyone to look like a corpse at least once."

13 Management

😉 😉 😉 😉 😉 😉 😉 😉 😉 😉 😉 😉 😉 😉

13 Management
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT