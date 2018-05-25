Here's How Harvey Weinstein's Accusers Are Reacting To His Arrest

According to the New York Times, Rose McGowan settled with the former Hollywood producer for $100,000 "after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival" when she was 23 years old. In October 2017, she tweeted, "HW raped me."

Appearing on Good Morning America and Megyn Kelly Today on Friday, McGowan said she was “shocked” to see Weinstein handcuffed and in the custody of the NYPD.

“He did not [think this day would come]. The system was created to protect men like him. The system was created by men like him and his accomplices,” McGowan said.

“We got you," she said, speaking directly to Weinstein.

"The man who pinned me down had handcuffs on him today."