Here's How Harvey Weinstein's Accusers Are Reacting To His Arrest

"What took you so long, Harvey?"

By Krystie Lee Yandoli and Michael Blackmon

Last updated on May 25, 2018, at 12:32 p.m. ET

Posted on May 25, 2018, at 11:32 a.m. ET

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein turned himself into New York police Friday morning and was charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct involving two separate women.

Weinstein has been accused of assault, harassment, and misconduct by over 70 women. Here's how some of his accusers have responded to his arrest:

(BuzzFeed News will update this story as more women react.)

Rose McGowan: "The man who pinned me down had handcuffs on him today."

According to the New York Times, Rose McGowan settled with the former Hollywood producer for $100,000 "after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival" when she was 23 years old. In October 2017, she tweeted, "HW raped me."

Appearing on Good Morning America and Megyn Kelly Today on Friday, McGowan said she was “shocked” to see Weinstein handcuffed and in the custody of the NYPD.

“He did not [think this day would come]. The system was created to protect men like him. The system was created by men like him and his accomplices,” McGowan said.

“We got you," she said, speaking directly to Weinstein.

"The man who pinned me down had handcuffs on him today."

Asia Argento: "What took you so long Harvey?"

Italian actor Asia Argento told the New Yorker that in 1997, she was invited to a party on the French Riviera by one of Weinstein’s producers, but when she arrived, he was the only one there. Argento told the New Yorker she "reluctantly agreed to give Weinstein a massage, he pulled her skirt up, forced her legs apart, and performed oral sex on her as she repeatedly told him to stop.” According to Argento, Weinstein did not stop.

Argento has continued to be outspoken about sexual misconduct in Hollywood since allegations against Weinstein first arose. On Friday morning she tweeted a series of reactions, including videos of Weinstein’s perp walk with captions like, “What took you so long, Harvey?” and “This is the only movie Harvey Weinstein will be remembered for.”

Anthony Bourdain, Argento’s boyfriend, also tweeted, “When you went on record, @AsiaArgento you were sure this day would never come, that you would be crushed, that you were alone. And yet you did it anyway.”

Lauren Sivan: "He should be in jail."

In October, reporter Lauren Sivan told HuffPost that Weinstein cornered her a decade ago while giving her a tour of one of his restaurants. Sivan said when she turned down his proposition, Weinstein told her to "just stand there" and masturbated in front of her, ejaculating into a potted plant.

On Friday, Sivan tweeted that "it's been a long time coming" and told Extra that she felt relieved Weinstein is being held accountable. “He should be in jail. For what they are accusing him of, he should be in jail,” Sivan said.

“This was not a one-time thing,” she continued. “This wasn’t a handful of women – this was 30 years of predatory behavior of destroying careers, destroying lives…he should absolutely pay for those.

"If it takes this one case to get him in jail, then so be it," she said. "I have a feeling there will be more charges against him.”

Ashley Matthau: "So happy that he is getting what he deserves!"

Matthau told the New York Times that she met Weinstein in 2004 while she was performing in Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights in Puerto Rico.

The dancer said that during a meeting with Weinstein in a hotel room, the disgraced mogul told her to consider sleeping with him since he'd launched the careers of several high-profile actresses.

When Matthau didn't give in, she said Weinstein pushed her onto the bed and fondled her breasts. He took off his clothing, straddled, and masturbated on top of her, despite being told repeatedly to stop, the performer told the Times.

"Been waiting for this day for so long!" Matthau tweeted upon hearing news of the producer's arrest.

Dominique Huett: "This is a step in the right direction."

In 2010, Harvey Weinstein invited actor Dominique Huett to his Beverly Hills hotel room to discuss her career, and after excusing himself to use the bathroom, Weinstein returned wearing just a bathrobe. Huett said he demanded she give him a massage, “would not take no for an answer,” removed her clothes, and then masturbated in front of her.

Huett filed a $5 million lawsuit against the Weinstein Company in October, arguing the company knew about the former Hollywood producer’s repeated acts of sexual misconduct.

In an exclusive statement to BuzzFeed News, Huett said Weinstein’s arrest “is a step in the right direction for abuse to be taken seriously and progress be made to abolish abuses of power.”

Here’s her full statement:

Upon the charges brought to the arrest of Harvey Weinstein, I feel for his family and children having to face these consequences at last for his behavior, criminally. However, this was a very systematic pattern of abuse which was rarely considered a crime by a culture in the entertainment business that continually perpetuated it. I am sadly reminded of all of the women’s lives he destroyed and careers that were hindered from this abuse. I know a lot of women feel vindicated in regard to this arrest being held to a new standard as an illegal criminal act and the court process should reveal the verdict for the crimes of which he is accused in a court of law. This is a step in the right direction for abuse to be taken seriously and progress be made to abolish abuses of power. It feels as if justice has begun to be served and time will tell if the system will uphold the truth for the allegations in which he is charged.

Annabella Sciorra: "Can't wait!"

Sciorra tweeted "Can't wait!" in response to the news that Weinstein would be turning himself in to authorities Friday morning.

The actor told The New Yorker that she met Weinstein in the '90s. She'd been cast as the lead in a romantic comedy called The Night We Never Met, written by a friend of hers.

After leaving a Miramax event and being dropped off by Weinstein, who volunteered to take her home, the actor said that the mogul returned to her door moments later and pushed his way in.

“He shoved me onto the bed, and he got on top of me,” Sciorra told the New Yorker. “I kicked and I yelled.”

She said Weinstein raped her and attempted to perform oral sex on her before he left.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Sciorra for additional comment.

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez: “Never stop fighting for what is right.”

In 2015, Ambra Battilana Gutierrez filed a complaint saying that Weinstein groped her during a meeting in New York. She said Weinstein reached out to her representatives to set up a meeting, which is when he grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hands up her skirt.

She was also a part of a sting operation with the NYPD to get Weinstein to confess to the incident while she was wearing a wire. Gutierrez met with Weinstein at a hotel bar and in the recording, which the New Yorker published in October, you can hear Weinstein ask Gutierrez to join him in his hotel room while he showers. When she refused to go into his room, she asked him why he groped her. “Oh, please, I’m sorry, just come on in,” Weinstein said. “I’m used to that. Come on. Please...I won’t do it again."

The Manhattan District Attorney decided not to file charges, but one police source told the New Yorker they had "more than enough evidence to prosecute Weinstein" for sexual abuse in the third degree.

On Friday morning, Gutierrez shared an Instagram post that said, “Even when you think is impossible, keep fighting for what is right,” alongside a text-heavy image that said, “Never stop fighting for what is right.”

Jessica Barth: "A part of justice begins."

Actor Jessica Barth told the New Yorker that she met Weinstein in January 2011 at a Golden Globes party, and he then asked her to a business meeting at the Peninsula hotel to talk about her career. Barth said Weinstein invited her to his room and, according to the New Yorker, "alternated between offering to cast her in a film and demanding a naked massage in bed." The actor said when she went to leave, Weinstein yelled at her and said she needed to lose weight “to compete with Mila Kunis."

On Thursday, Barth tweeted, “A part of justice begins” with a link to a story about Weinstein’s arrest. BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Barth for further comment.

Emma de Caunes: "For you Harvey #timeforjustice."

Actor Emma de Caunes told the New Yorker that Weinstein invited her to a meeting at the Hôtel Ritz in Paris and asked her to his hotel room to retrieve a book he said he was adapting into a film but couldn’t remember the name of. According to de Caunes, she said she had to leave but eventually agreed to go with Weinstein to get the book after he begged her.

The actor said Weinstein went into the bathroom, turned on the shower, and then came back into the room naked with an erection. He "demanded that she lie on the bed and told her that many other women had done so before her. ... I was very petrified,” de Caunes said. “I could feel that the more I was freaking out, the more he was excited.”

On Friday, de Caunes posted an illustrated collage of middle fingers on Instagram with the caption, “For you Harvey #timeforjustice.”

Heather Graham: "It's about time."

In October, actor Heather Graham wrote an essay for Variety saying Weinstein asked her to a meeting in his office in the early 2000s because he was interested in putting her in one of his films. Graham said Weinstein told her he and his wife had an agreement that he could have sex with other women when she was out of town.&quot;There was no explicit mention that to star in one of those films I had to sleep with him, but the subtext was there,&quot; she wrote. Graham said she canceled a follow-up meeting Weinstein wanted to have at a hotel because her friend wasn’t able to join her and she was uncomfortable with the situation.“It’s about time,” Graham shared on Twitter about Weinstein’s arrest Friday. “Harvey Weinstein turned himself in this morning and is in police custody. Today, instead of focusing on him, I will be celebrating all of the powerful women out there. This is just the beginning.”
In October, actor Heather Graham wrote an essay for Variety saying Weinstein asked her to a meeting in his office in the early 2000s because he was interested in putting her in one of his films. Graham said Weinstein told her he and his wife had an agreement that he could have sex with other women when she was out of town.

"There was no explicit mention that to star in one of those films I had to sleep with him, but the subtext was there," she wrote.

Graham said she canceled a follow-up meeting Weinstein wanted to have at a hotel because her friend wasn’t able to join her and she was uncomfortable with the situation.

“It’s about time,” Graham shared on Twitter about Weinstein’s arrest Friday. “Harvey Weinstein turned himself in this morning and is in police custody. Today, instead of focusing on him, I will be celebrating all of the powerful women out there. This is just the beginning.”

