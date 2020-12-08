If You've Worked In TV Or Film Production During The Pandemic, We Want To Hear From You

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Incoming .

Since March, the coronavirus pandemic has upended our day-to-day lives and impacted every single industry across the world, including entertainment. In an unprecedented move, all TV and film productions came to a complete halt, leaving crew members fearful about losing their income and health insurance, among other uncertainties.

When the number of COVID-19 cases went down over the summer, many TV shows and film productions started back up, requiring a whole new set of health guidelines to operate. While people were happy to be back at work, crew members risked contracting the coronavirus on the job — and some did.

Now, as the number of COVID-19 cases rise across the country, states like California are locking down and issuing regional stay-at-home orders, putting additional pressure on studios.

