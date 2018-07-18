BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Instagram Account Is Hilariously Photoshopping Timothée Chalamet Into Famous Paintings

Arts & Entertainment

This Instagram Account Is Hilariously Photoshopping Timothée Chalamet Into Famous Paintings

“A true Renaissance man.”

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on July 18, 2018, at 4:08 p.m. ET

Posted on July 18, 2018, at 4:08 p.m. ET

If you’ve ever thought that actor Timothée Chalamet’s face belongs on famous, historical paintings and not just on the big screen, then you’re in luck. There’s a new Instagram and Twitter account, "Badly Photoshopped Timmy", that features iconic paintings photoshopped to look like Chalamet is in them.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chalametinart

The account creator — a 23-year-old student named Anna from Warsaw, Poland — told BuzzFeed News she wishes to remain slightly anonymous. Anna said she was inspired to create the photos after watching Chalamet’s performance as Elio in Call Me By Your Name.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chalametinart

“I've seen some online comments suggesting that ‘Timothée face belongs in an art gallery,’” Anna said. “That made my idea of him being a Caravaggio's muse seem not as crazy as I first thought it to be.”

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chalametinart

Anna said she started photoshopping the paintings earlier in July and that she initially created the account as a joke, since she doesn’t have a lot of experience in photoshop.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chalametinart
ADVERTISEMENT

But she said once she saw people reposting the images online, she started to put more effort into recreating famous paintings to include Chalamet’s face.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chalametinart

“His looks seem to fit in any painting from any time perfectly,” Anna said. “And his outstanding acting, multilingualism, piano/guitar skills make him a true Renaissance man.”

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chalametinart

Anna said she was surprised that someone else didn’t come up with the idea sooner, and that she’s excited to see the Instagram account amass tens of thousands of followers in a short amount of time.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chalametinart

“It's truly gratifying seeing that people are enjoying the edits and share the same level of appreciation for Chalamet as I do!” she said.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chalametinart

“Chalamaniacs, unite.”

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT