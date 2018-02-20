People Are Loving The Queen And Anna Wintour Hanging Together At A Fashion Show
Squad goals.
London Fashion Week is currently going down over in the UK, and fashion royalty have descended on the city to see all the latest looks.
But also literal royalty! Here's Queen Elizabeth II sitting in the front row on Tuesday next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
The Queen and Wintour, who was honored as a dame in 2017, attended British designer Richard Quinn's runway show.
A lot of people got a kick from the Queen and Wintour chilling together.
There were jokes about the British assistant from The Devil Wears Prada.
And speculation she might be angling to appear on the cover of Vogue.
As the models strutted down the runway at the end to applause, the Queen stopped clapping! Then Wintour did too!
BIG MOOD.
Time for a G&T.
Two Queens. 👑 👑 👑
