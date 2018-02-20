BuzzFeed News

People Are Loving The Queen And Anna Wintour Hanging Together At A Fashion Show

Squad goals.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on February 20, 2018, at 2:06 p.m. ET

London Fashion Week is currently going down over in the UK, and fashion royalty have descended on the city to see all the latest looks.

Yui Mok / AFP / Getty Images

But also literal royalty! Here's Queen Elizabeth II sitting in the front row on Tuesday next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Yui Mok / AFP / Getty Images

The Queen and Wintour, who was honored as a dame in 2017, attended British designer Richard Quinn's runway show.

After the runway show, the Queen presented Quinn with the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
Yui Mok / AFP / Getty Images

After the runway show, the Queen presented Quinn with the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

A lot of people got a kick from the Queen and Wintour chilling together.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. The actual QUEEN is sat front row at the Richard Quinn show at London. Fashion Week.
Jodie Harsh @jodieharsh

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. The actual QUEEN is sat front row at the Richard Quinn show at London. Fashion Week.

The Queen is sitting next to Anna Wintour at London Fashion Week and all I can say is !!!!
Hannah Furness @Hannah_Furness

The Queen is sitting next to Anna Wintour at London Fashion Week and all I can say is !!!!

There were jokes about the British assistant from The Devil Wears Prada.

Remember Emily Charlton? This is her now. Feel old yet?
Jarett Wieselman @JarettSays

Remember Emily Charlton? This is her now. Feel old yet?

"Emily?" [Guy in second row whispers to the Queen] "She means you"
Declan Cashin @Tweet_Dec

“Emily?” [Guy in second row whispers to the Queen] “She means you”

And speculation she might be angling to appear on the cover of Vogue.

I hope the Queen attending London Fashion Week w. La Wintour means she's angling for the cover of American Vogue. - J
Heather &amp; Jessica @fuggirls

I hope the Queen attending London Fashion Week w. La Wintour means she's angling for the cover of American Vogue. - J

As the models strutted down the runway at the end to applause, the Queen stopped clapping! Then Wintour did too!

Video: the Queen #FROW #LFW with Dame Anna Wintour
Rebecca English @RE_DailyMail

Video: the Queen #FROW #LFW with Dame Anna Wintour

BIG MOOD.

Big mood: Anna Wintour following the Queen's lead and not clapping for fashion. https://t.co/I3snADRSYM
Rafi Letzter @RafiLetzter

Big mood: Anna Wintour following the Queen's lead and not clapping for fashion. https://t.co/I3snADRSYM

Time for a G&T.

In other news. the Queen went to #LFW and sat in the front row next to Anna Wintour. 91 and still keeping it classy… https://t.co/eAxQm5jzDP
Eleni Paneras @EleniPaneras

In other news. the Queen went to #LFW and sat in the front row next to Anna Wintour. 91 and still keeping it classy… https://t.co/eAxQm5jzDP

Two Queens. 👑 👑 👑

Yui Mok / AFP / Getty Images
