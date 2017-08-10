BuzzFeed News

The New York Mets Pitcher Made A Cameo On Last Week's "Game Of Thrones"

Noah Syndergaard made the perfect Lannister soldier, tbh.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 10, 2017, at 3:01 p.m. ET

On Season 7, Episode 4 of Game of Thrones, "The Spoils of War," things finally came to a head with Daenerys and the Lannisters when Khaleesi's Dothraki soldiers surprise-attacked the Lannister army.

HBO

Oh, and Daenerys also showed up with Drogon.

HBO

Things were, uhhh, not looking too good for the Lannister army.

HBO

But at the beginning of the battle, there was a very quick shot of one Lannister soldier New York Mets fans might've recognized: pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

Back in March, it was reported that HBO signed a partnership with the MLB to cross-promote Game of Thrones with 19 Major League Baseball teams.
HBO

Here's Noah Syndergaard in real life.

Jim Mcisaac / Getty Images

And here he is getting ready to throw his spear at the opposition on GoT.

Nice arm, soldier.
HBO

Syndergaard tweeted about the cameo on Sunday night after the episode aired.

Take that you mean Dothraki #shottotheheart #andyouretoblame https://t.co/3ZERpVDwvm
And defended his position as a Lannister soldier.

To my sides defense....they had a FRICKEN DRAGON!!! 🔥🔥🔥 At least I didn't throw behind him.
Mets fans were excited to see him take part in the Game of Thrones action.

.@Noahsyndergaard with the sweet spear toss on GoT
@Noahsyndergaard is officially the coolest player in baseball because of his cameo in Game of Thrones.
@Mets @Noahsyndergaard @GameOfThrones @zacht1306 From Flame Thrower to Spear Thrower... Wonder if the Dragon got him???
Rewatching #GoT. Caught @Noahsyndergaard right before he throws his spear through a Dothraki. Definitely the heater
After all, he sure does look like a Lannister with those long, blonde locks and bright blue eyes.

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images
HBO

Too bad the Lannisters didn't stand a chance because Drogon had his way with everyone.

HBO

RIP Noah Lannister.

@Noahsyndergaard Here's a GIF - no repayment of debt necessary
