“The Hills” Is Returning To MTV But People Are Pissed Lauren Conrad Isn’t Involved
The cast reunited at the MTV VMAs on Monday night.
After cast members from MTV’s The Hills reunited at the VMAs Monday night, the network announced a revival of the hit reality series, which aired from 2006 to 2010.
The show, which is titled The Hills: New Beginnings, is set to air sometime in 2019.
And according to MTV, the show will follow some of the original cast members and their friends and families in Los Angeles.
“With new faces in the picture and returning favorites, The Hills is back for a new beginning,” the network said in a statement.
But one person was noticeably missing from the reunion: Lauren Conrad, who was at the helm of The Hills for its first five and a half seasons after starring in MTV’s Laguna Beach.
When people noticed LC wasn’t present at the cast reunion, they weren’t too happy.
Representatives for Conrad didn’t immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment, but she reportedly won’t be returning for the show. “She’s in a different place in her life. But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best,” a source told People.
Kristin Cavallari, who played Conrad’s frenemy on Laguna Beach and took her spot on The Hills after leaving in the middle of Season 5, also reportedly won’t be involved in the reboot because of her contractual obligations with E!
Lo Bosworth, Conrad’s best friend from high school who was in Laguna Beach and The Hills, has also said she doesn’t want “any association” with the cast.
And people who aren’t thrilled that LC isn’t involved are pretty much standing with Bosworth.
Drama, drama, drama.
