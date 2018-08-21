“The Hills” Is Returning To MTV But People Are Pissed Lauren Conrad Isn’t Involved

Cast members Spencer and Heidi Pratt (as well as their baby, Gunner), Audrina Patridge, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin “Justin Bobby” Brescia, and Stephanie Pratt were all present.

BuzzFeed News reached out to a representative for Brody Jenner, who was missing from the reunion, to see if the former reality star will also be returning for the revival.