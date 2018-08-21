BuzzFeed News

“The Hills” Is Returning To MTV But People Are Pissed Lauren Conrad Isn’t Involved

“The Hills” Is Returning To MTV But People Are Pissed Lauren Conrad Isn’t Involved

The cast reunited at the MTV VMAs on Monday night.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on August 21, 2018, at 3:47 p.m. ET

After cast members from MTV’s The Hills reunited at the VMAs Monday night, the network announced a revival of the hit reality series, which aired from 2006 to 2010.

Cast members Spencer and Heidi Pratt (as well as their baby, Gunner), Audrina Patridge, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin “Justin Bobby” Brescia, and Stephanie Pratt were all present.

BuzzFeed News reached out to a representative for Brody Jenner, who was missing from the reunion, to see if the former reality star will also be returning for the revival.

The show, which is titled The Hills: New Beginnings, is set to air sometime in 2019.

And according to MTV, the show will follow some of the original cast members and their friends and families in Los Angeles.

“With new faces in the picture and returning favorites, The Hills is back for a new beginning,” the network said in a statement.

But one person was noticeably missing from the reunion: Lauren Conrad, who was at the helm of The Hills for its first five and a half seasons after starring in MTV’s Laguna Beach.

MTV / Via giphy.com

When people noticed LC wasn’t present at the cast reunion, they weren’t too happy.

Me looking for Lauren Conrad when they announce a red carpet Hills reunion
trey taylor @treytylor

Me looking for Lauren Conrad when they announce a red carpet Hills reunion

HI YOU CANT SAY #THEHILLS CAST ARE GONNA REUNITE AND THEN NOT HAVE @LaurenConrad IN ATTENDANCE!!!!!! That’s like saying you’re gonna have Destiny’s Child reunite and then it’s actually only Kelly and Michelle smfh #VMAs2018 https://t.co/hrKyrbg7uy
Meghan Collie @MeghanCollie

HI YOU CANT SAY #THEHILLS CAST ARE GONNA REUNITE AND THEN NOT HAVE @LaurenConrad IN ATTENDANCE!!!!!! That’s like saying you’re gonna have Destiny’s Child reunite and then it’s actually only Kelly and Michelle smfh #VMAs2018 https://t.co/hrKyrbg7uy

The hills coming back without THE QUEEN LAUREN CONRAD ? #VMAs
♚♚ @KingJaTerian

The hills coming back without THE QUEEN LAUREN CONRAD ? #VMAs

Representatives for Conrad didn’t immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment, but she reportedly won’t be returning for the show. “She’s in a different place in her life. But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best,” a source told People.

In 2016, Conrad appeared on MTV for a 10-year anniversary special titled The Hills: That Was Then, This is Now. None of the other cast members joined her.

Kristin Cavallari, who played Conrad’s frenemy on Laguna Beach and took her spot on The Hills after leaving in the middle of Season 5, also reportedly won’t be involved in the reboot because of her contractual obligations with E!

Cavallari is currently starring in a new reality series, Very Cavallari, which airs on E! and follows her life with her husband, Jay Cutler.
Lo Bosworth, Conrad’s best friend from high school who was in Laguna Beach and The Hills, has also said she doesn’t want “any association” with the cast.

MTV

And people who aren’t thrilled that LC isn’t involved are pretty much standing with Bosworth.

So this hills is coming back without lauren Conrad? CANCEL IT
Lizvasquez @Lizchallenge_

So this hills is coming back without lauren Conrad? CANCEL IT

The Hills will never be The Hills without Lauren Conrad..have a seat kids. #VMAS
Alisha @THEAlishaNicole

The Hills will never be The Hills without Lauren Conrad..have a seat kids. #VMAS

They can’t bring back The Hills without Lauren Conrad— that’s like bringing back Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, THEY JUST CAN’T OK #VMAS #VMAsredcarpet #TheHills
Amanda Z Thomson @zings07

They can’t bring back The Hills without Lauren Conrad— that’s like bringing back Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, THEY JUST CAN’T OK #VMAS #VMAsredcarpet #TheHills

Lauren Conrad, Kristin and Lo nowhere to be found. It’s upsetting. It’s hurtful. https://t.co/3fg2Tibcxr
bri @bigshitxtalker

Lauren Conrad, Kristin and Lo nowhere to be found. It’s upsetting. It’s hurtful. https://t.co/3fg2Tibcxr

there will never be a white reality TV show as iconic as Laguna Beach/The Hills Lauren Conrad built a EMPIRE she was THAT girl
Janet 🥀 @nostalgiaonfilm

there will never be a white reality TV show as iconic as Laguna Beach/The Hills Lauren Conrad built a EMPIRE she was THAT girl

Drama, drama, drama.

