Tessa Thompson Is Going To Star As Famed Jewelry Thief Doris Payne In A Biopic
Payne, who's now 87 years old, has been arrested numerous times for jewelry heists over the past six decades.
Thor: Ragnarok actor Tessa Thompson is set to star in an action-drama film about legendary jewelry thief Doris Payne.
Thompson will play Payne, who has spent the past six decades stealing from jewelry stores all around the world.
"After chasing Doris and her story for years— and then keeping this secret for awhile— I’m screaming that this dream is coming true," Thompson tweeted on Tuesday.
A lot of people were thrilled about the news of the upcoming movie.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A documentary about Payne's life was released back in 2013, titled The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne.
"I don't have any regrets about stealing jewelry," Payne says in the documentary.
"I regret getting caught."
-
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.