Taylor Swift Unveiled A New Song And Music Video After Teasing Fans For Weeks

After weeks teasing fans and widespread speculation, Taylor Swift announced a new single and music video Thursday night in an interview with Robin Roberts in her former hometown of Nashville.



The single, titled "Me!," is a collaboration with Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie and will be released at midnight ET, she said.

"'Me!' is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it," Swift told Roberts.



"I think with a pop song we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people's heads, and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves," she said.



Swift last released an album, Reputation, in November 2017, delivering hits like “Look What You Made Me Do” and “End Game.”

While people are thrilled at the prospect of new Taylor Swift music for the first time in years, a lot of fans thought the artist’s big announcement on the heels of weeks of clues would be her coming out as bisexual. Swift intentionally left a trail of “clues” for her fans to follow along and ponder.

“I’ve never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills,” she wrote in a recent Instagram post. And a lot of these clues caused fans to think the pop star was planning to come out as bisexual.

First, many fans noted that Swift’s Instagram aesthetic shifted to include more pinks, blues, and other pastels, as well as rainbows, hearts, and butterflies, starting after the new year.