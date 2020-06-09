Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute Were Fired From “Vanderpump Rules” After Calling The Cops On A Black Cast Member

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute aren’t returning to Bravo’s hit reality series Vanderpump Rules after former cast member Faith Stowers said the two called the cops on her, a spokesperson for Bravo told Variety.

Stowers said in an Instagram Live chat last week that back in 2018, Schroeder and Doute called the police to report her for crimes that another Black woman featured in the Daily Mail allegedly committed.



“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different weird tattoos,” Stowers said. “They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people, and they called the cops and said it was me. This is, like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

Schroeder discussed the incident in a 2018 episode of the Bitch Bible podcast and said she did call the police. In a now-deleted tweet from 2018, Doute also tweeted a link to an article about the woman involved in the alleged crime and wrote, “hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.”

“It was just funny because they thought it was me because it was a Black woman with a weave,” Stowers said. “So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me. It didn’t work, so they were upset about that.”

After Stowers’ Instagram Live appearance, Schroeder and Doute both made statements addressing the incident and apologizing for their actions.

“It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better,” Schroeder wrote. “I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused.”