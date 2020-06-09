Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute Were Fired From “Vanderpump Rules” After Calling The Cops On A Black Cast Member
New cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who came under fire for racist tweets, also won’t return.
Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute aren’t returning to Bravo’s hit reality series Vanderpump Rules after former cast member Faith Stowers said the two called the cops on her, a spokesperson for Bravo told Variety.
Stowers said in an Instagram Live chat last week that back in 2018, Schroeder and Doute called the police to report her for crimes that another Black woman featured in the Daily Mail allegedly committed.
“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different weird tattoos,” Stowers said. “They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people, and they called the cops and said it was me. This is, like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”
Schroeder discussed the incident in a 2018 episode of the Bitch Bible podcast and said she did call the police. In a now-deleted tweet from 2018, Doute also tweeted a link to an article about the woman involved in the alleged crime and wrote, “hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.”
“It was just funny because they thought it was me because it was a Black woman with a weave,” Stowers said. “So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me. It didn’t work, so they were upset about that.”
After Stowers’ Instagram Live appearance, Schroeder and Doute both made statements addressing the incident and apologizing for their actions.
“It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better,” Schroeder wrote. “I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused.”
Schroeder also directly addressed Stowers in the post, saying, “My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions.”
Doute said, “Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her.”
Schroeder and Doute have starred in all eight seasons of Vanderpump Rules as main cast members, except for Season 4, when Schroeder was a recurring cast member.
Bravo told Variety that new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who appeared in the most recent season, also won’t be returning to the series. The two cast members came under fire in January, when racist tweets from their past were uncovered a week after Season 8 debuted.
In 2019, cast members Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were also criticized for choosing a pastor who had made anti-gay and anti-trans comments to officiate their wedding. After blowback from fans and confrontations from cast members that played out on the show, singer Lance Bass ended up officiating the ceremony.
Representatives for Bravo didn’t immediately return BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.
