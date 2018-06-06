People Are Loving The First Trailer For "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse"
The film comes to theaters in December.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters this December, and today fans got a sneak peek at what to expect in the film's first trailer.
Shameik Moore voices Miles Morales, a teenager living in Brooklyn who is on a journey to becoming Spider-Man and is being taught by the one and only Peter Parker (Jake Johnson).
Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Lily Tomlin, Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry, and Luna Lauren Velez are also part of the cast.
After the trailer dropped, a lot of people were understandably hyped.
And were especially excited about the animated film's visuals.
Only six more months until December!
