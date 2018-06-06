BuzzFeed News

People Are Loving The First Trailer For "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse"

The film comes to theaters in December.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on June 6, 2018, at 12:47 p.m. ET

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters this December, and today fans got a sneak peek at what to expect in the film's first trailer.

Shameik Moore voices Miles Morales, a teenager living in Brooklyn who is on a journey to becoming Spider-Man and is being taught by the one and only Peter Parker (Jake Johnson).

In The Spider-Verse, there's more than just one Spider-Man. Miles is also Marvel's first nonwhite Spider-Man.

Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Lily Tomlin, Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry, and Luna Lauren Velez are also part of the cast.

After the trailer dropped, a lot of people were understandably hyped.

YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. THIS SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE TRAILER IS DOOOOPPPPPEEEE. LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! #DoYouEvenComicBook #DYECB https://t.co/qkvciLrvaG
TASK Breaks the Internet. #DoYouEvenComicBook @LakelPruitt

YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. THIS SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE TRAILER IS DOOOOPPPPPEEEE. LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! #DoYouEvenComicBook #DYECB https://t.co/qkvciLrvaG

This looks so good! 😍 #SpiderVerse
CourtZ🌠 @CourtZ022

This looks so good! 😍 #SpiderVerse

I KNEW SPIDERVERSE WOULD BE DOPE SINCE IT WAS ANNOUNCED AND NOW I CAN CONFIDENTLY SAY I WAS RIGHT
roby @iamthatroby

I KNEW SPIDERVERSE WOULD BE DOPE SINCE IT WAS ANNOUNCED AND NOW I CAN CONFIDENTLY SAY I WAS RIGHT

Spiderman : in to the #SpiderVerse trailer looks so amazing &amp; great visuals fk man i can't wait for this movie https://t.co/dKVWApocgI https://t.co/C5DuDP9no9
Sunny @saiprasad_511

Spiderman : in to the #SpiderVerse trailer looks so amazing &amp; great visuals fk man i can't wait for this movie https://t.co/dKVWApocgI https://t.co/C5DuDP9no9

And were especially excited about the animated film's visuals.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is going to blow everyone’s mind with its visuals alone. https://t.co/2JmFu9552W
Charles PM @CharlesPulliam

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is going to blow everyone’s mind with its visuals alone. https://t.co/2JmFu9552W

spider-man: into the spider-verse’s animation is what i call: art.
서린 @snyderesque

spider-man: into the spider-verse’s animation is what i call: art.

This basically looks like a painted illustration, but in CGI. I'd like to see a detailed behind the scenes on how they put together this look. #SpiderVerse https://t.co/WWxdDvbu9c
Paul Hill @Palhil

This basically looks like a painted illustration, but in CGI. I'd like to see a detailed behind the scenes on how they put together this look. #SpiderVerse https://t.co/WWxdDvbu9c

Only six more months until December!

