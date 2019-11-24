“Saturday Night Live’s” Democratic Debate Sketch Featured A Stacked Cast With Maya Rudolph, Larry David, Will Ferrell, And Other Celebs

“Mama needs a GIF. Gonna tell my kids this was Michelle Obama.”

A stacked cast of comedians had cameos in a hilarious skit about the most recent 2020 Democratic Debate on this week's Saturday Night Live. Will Ferrell, the episode’s host, appeared in the skit as billionaire presidential candidate Tom Steyer, and he was joined by SNL veterans Maya Rudolph as Sen. Kamala Harris, Rachel Dratch as Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Fred Armisen as former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg. “I want to start the debate with the question on everyone’s mind: Who can beat Donald Trump?” cast member Melissa Villasenor, who played debate moderator Rachel Maddow, started off the skit by saying. Villasenor was joined by her other cast members Kate McKinnon, Colin Jost, Bowen Yang, Chris Redd, and Cecily Strong who played Sen. Elizabeth Warren, South Bend, Indiana, MayorPete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, respectively.

In her impersonation of Warren, McKinnon dramatically raised her hand and reached over her podium to be the first candidate to answer the question. “I know in past debates I was accused of being over ambitious,” she said. “I’ve got ‘Mom hosting Thanksgiving’ energy. I’m a little overwhelmed because I thought 10 people were coming and now there’s 30 million, but I promise dinner will be ready if you just get out of the kitchen and stop asking questions.” “The fun is back, America’s fun aunt. I’m also America’s cool aunt,” Rudolph joked as she portrayed Harris. “I’m not going to worry about the polling numbers. I’m just going to have fun and see if I can get some viral moments. Mama needs a GIF. Gonna tell my kids this was Michelle Obama.”

Guest actors Larry David and Woody Harrelson both returned as characters they’ve previously played on the SNL stage: David as Sen. Bernie Sanders and Harrelson as former vice president Joe Biden. “I just want everyone to know, America, I see you, and I see the faces you all make when I talk,” Harrelson’s Biden joked. “You’re scared, scared I’ll say something off-color or even worse, on-color. What I want you to know is, you should be scared because I’m always one second away from calling Cory Booker Barack.”