Here Are The 2021 SAG Awards Winners
On the film side, the Screen Actors Guild Awards are often seen as a good indication of which actors will win an Oscar.
The 2021 awards season continued on Sunday night with the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, honoring the best performances in film and television
Here were the winners.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series
WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series
WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, Comedy Series
WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, Comedy Series
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble, Comedy Series
WINNER: Schitt's Creek
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, Drama Series
WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Rége-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, Drama Series
WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble, Drama Series
WINNER: The Crown
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, Supporting Role
WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, Supporting Role
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sasha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, Leading Role
WINNER: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, Leading Role
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Outstanding Performance by a Cast, Motion Picture
WINNER: Trial of the Chicago 7
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble, Comedy or Drama Series
WINNER: The Mandalorian
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
Westworld
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble, Motion Picture
WINNER: Wonder Woman 1984
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
