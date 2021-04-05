 Skip To Content
Here Are The 2021 SAG Awards Winners

On the film side, the Screen Actors Guild Awards are often seen as a good indication of which actors will win an Oscar.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli and David Mack

Picture of Krystie Lee Yandoli Krystie Lee Yandoli BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 4, 2021, at 10:21 p.m. ET

The 2021 awards season continued on Sunday night with the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, honoring the best performances in film and television

Here were the winners.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen&#x27;s Gambit
Ken Woroner / Ken Woroner/Netflix

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series

Mark Ruffalo in I Know This Much Is True
Sarah Shatz / HBO

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, Comedy Series

POP TV

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, Comedy Series

Apple TV

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble, Comedy Series

POP TV

WINNER: Schitt's Creek

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, Drama Series

Steve Dietl //NETFLIX

WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Rége-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, Drama Series

Sophie Mutevelian //Netflix

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble, Drama Series

Des Willie //Netflix

WINNER: The Crown

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, Supporting Role

A24

WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, Supporting Role

Glen Wilson/Warner Bros

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sasha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, Leading Role

David Lee //Netflix

WINNER: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, Leading Role

David Lee /NETFLIX

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Outstanding Performance by a Cast, Motion Picture

Niko Tavernise / NETFLIX

WINNER: Trial of the Chicago 7

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble, Comedy or Drama Series

François Duhamel /Lucasfilm Ltd/Disney

WINNER: The Mandalorian

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

Westworld

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble, Motion Picture

Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures

WINNER: Wonder Woman 1984

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

