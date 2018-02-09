BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Comedian Rob Delaney's Toddler Son Has Died Of A Brain Tumor

Arts & Entertainment

Comedian Rob Delaney's Toddler Son Has Died Of A Brain Tumor

"Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did. We miss you so much," Delaney wrote on Facebook.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 9, 2018, at 4:54 p.m. ET

Actor and comedian Rob Delany announced in a Facebook post Friday that his two-year-old son Henry died in January.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: robdelaney

Delaney wrote that Henry was diagnosed with a brain tumor not long after his first birthday in 2016. Henry underwent surgery and had the tumor removed, as well as "further treatment" in early 2017. But the cancer came back in the fall and proved to be deadly.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

"My wife and Henry's older brothers and I are devastated of course," Delaney wrote. "Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he'd moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals."

Delaney also thanked staff members at the the National Health Service (NHS), which is a public health system in the UK. &quot;The NHS nurses and doctors and the home carers and charity workers who helped our family survive Henry&#x27;s illness will be my heroes until the day I die,&quot; he wrote. &quot;I am desperately sad right now, but I can say with authority that there is good in this world.&quot;
John Phillips / Getty Images

Delaney also thanked staff members at the the National Health Service (NHS), which is a public health system in the UK.

"The NHS nurses and doctors and the home carers and charity workers who helped our family survive Henry's illness will be my heroes until the day I die," he wrote. "I am desperately sad right now, but I can say with authority that there is good in this world."

"Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did," Delaney wrote. "We miss you so much."

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT